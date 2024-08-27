Swiss railways uses drones against graffiti sprayers

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has issued a permit to the Video and Graffiti Unit of the Federal Railways Transport Police for this purpose. This authorises the operation of the Beehive 1 drone system from Sunflower Labs. The drones are automated, but are monitored by humans.
The federal railways is not disclosing how many such drone missions have been flown since the beginning of July and where they have taken place “for police reasons”.
According to the federal railways, damage caused by vandalism costs the company several million francs a year.
More
More
Graffiti removal costs Swiss railways millions
This content was published on
This is an increase compared to the year before (little over CHF5 million) but less than the all-time record in 2015 when the clean-up bill reached CHF6.3 million. According to the company, “the aim of the sprayers is to make their graffiti visible to as many people as possible. This is why railway carriages are…
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies
This content was published on
Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office
This content was published on
The federal government has been providing the economy with financial support for years to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. In a new report, the Swiss Federal Audit Office concludes that these measures have only had a limited effect. There is still a need for action.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.