Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned
The Swiss government is refraining from taking drastic emergency measures following the revelation of suspected cases of fraud. No follow-up checks are to be made and pending initiatives and referendums will not be suspended. Ongoing signature collections should continue as planned.
Moreover, the authorities lack the legal basis both for suspending the processing of popular initiatives and for the subsequent verification of signatures, it said. “The conditions for creating the appropriate basis by emergency law have not been met,” it said.
Instead, the government wants to counter dishonest practices in the collection of signatures for referendums with criminal prosecution, prevention and improved processes.
