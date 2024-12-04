Swiss farmers protest over prices and bureaucracy

2024 has not been easy for agriculture and farming families in Switzerland due to difficult market situations, uncertain framework conditions and major farming problems linked to the weather, the protest movement wrote in a letter.
A call for greater appreciation of their work and products is the only one that has been followed in recent national votes on agricultural issues. But their demand for less bureaucracy imposed by the federal authorities has not been recognised, they argue.
The protesters are also calling for more stability and planning security for farming families and for fair and appropriate compensation for their products and work.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
