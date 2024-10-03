Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss initiative wants to boost security of medical supplies

Initiative calls for safety in the supply of medicines
Keystone-SDA
Swiss initiative wants to boost security of medical supplies
A people’s initiative calling for Switzerland to boost research, development, production and storage of medicines has been submitted in Bern.

The initiative, entitled “Yes to the security of medical supplies”, was submitted on Thursday with 131,542 signatures. Under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, 100,00 valid signatures are necessary to bring a nationwide vote.

Campaigners say the aim of the initiative is to guarantee the supply of therapeutic products in Switzerland. Stocks of some 600 drugs are currently running low, they say. There is thus an urgent need for action, with the health of the population at stake.

According to a press release, 20 associations, organisations and companies with links to the Swiss healthcare system are behind the initiative.

The Federal Chancellery will now have to validate the signatures, at which point the proposal will go to government and parliament for debate.

