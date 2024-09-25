Swiss parliament votes to remain in European rights system

On Wednesday, the Senate rejected a Swiss People’s Party motion to leave the convention at the earliest possible date, by 37 votes to 6 with one abstention. This came after the House of Representatives rejected a similar motion on Tuesday.
In contrast, by 32 votes to 12, senators approved a motion by Radical-Liberal Andrea Caroni calling on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to focus on its core tasks. He wants the Swiss government to work with other states to push for this idea.
This proposal will now go back for debate to the House of Representatives.
The background to all this is the April 2024 ruling by the ECHR, which said that Switzerland was failing to meet its human rights obligations with regard to climate protection. Critics complain that the ruling undermines democratic decisions.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
More
More
Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights
This content was published on
The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.