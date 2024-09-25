Swiss parliament votes to remain in European rights system

The legal victory of a group of women against Swiss climate policy this year has sparked debates about the role of the ECHR. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland should not leave the European Convention on Human Rights, both chambers of parliament said this week.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Senate rejected a Swiss People’s Party motion to leave the convention at the earliest possible date, by 37 votes to 6 with one abstention. This came after the House of Representatives rejected a similar motion on Tuesday.

In contrast, by 32 votes to 12, senators approved a motion by Radical-Liberal Andrea Caroni calling on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to focus on its core tasks. He wants the Swiss government to work with other states to push for this idea.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This proposal will now go back for debate to the House of Representatives.

The background to all this is the April 2024 ruling by the ECHR, which said that Switzerland was failing to meet its human rights obligations with regard to climate protection. Critics complain that the ruling undermines democratic decisions.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

More

More Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights This content was published on The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women. Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.