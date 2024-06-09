Swiss voters set to reject limits on healthcare spending

Both healthcare initiatives come in response to spiralling healthcare costs that are putting significant strain on households in Switzerland. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Neither of the two initiatives on the ballot to tackle rising healthcare costs appears to have convinced Swiss voters, according to second projections. Swiss voters also look set to approve the electricity law and reject a separate initiative on compulsory vaccination.

Jessica Davis Plüss

Jessica covers the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to big global companies and their impact in Switzerland and abroad.

The “Premium Relief Initiative”, launched by the left-wing Social Democratic Party is headed for a no vote, according to the second projections published on Sunday afternoon by the gfs.bern research institute.

“It’s a surprisingly clear no for the 10% initiative,” Lukas Golder, a political scientist from gfs.bern told Swiss public television, SRF. “The argument questioning who would pay to cover the cost of the subsidies was a decisive factor that gained importance with voters over the campaign.”

The second projection shows about 56% of Swiss voted “no” on the Premium Relief Initiative. The strongest support for the initiative came from the French-speaking part of Switzerland added Golder.

As expected, the Centre Party’s proposal to put a brake on healthcare costs also looks unlikely to pass this Sunday. Projections show about 65% voted against the Cost Brake Initiative.

Golder added that the turnout was lower than for the previous vote on pensions in March.

Both initiatives come in response to spiralling healthcare costs that are putting significant strain on households in Switzerland. In the past 20 years health insurance premiums have more than doubled. In 2024 alone, healthcare premiums rose by 8.7% on average.

The Social Democratic Party’s initiative on premium relief sought to lighten household healthcare bills by granting subsidies to households when insurance premiums reach more than 10% of disposable income.

The text calls on the federal government to finance at least two-thirds of this additional assistance, with the remainder paid by the cantons.

The “Cost Brake Initiative,” put forward by the Centre Party, would oblige the government to take action when healthcare spending increases by 20% more than wages in a year.

The projections align with the most recent voter survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company. It found that the premium relief initiative had convinced about half of voters. However, it had lost some support since the first survey in early May. The cost brake initiative appeared to have less support with only 41% of voters surveyed in favour of it in the latest poll.

Other issues on the ballot

Two other issues were on the ballot on June 9: a referendum on the country’s electricity law and an initiative on compulsory vaccination.

For the electricity law, Golder said “he expects that two-thirds of the voters are in favour of the law”, which is a comfortable majority. The latest projection shows 69% voted “yes” on the electricity law.

The new electricity law, approved by parliament in September 2023, sets out to boost renewable energy and guarantee the security of the country’s electricity supply, particularly in winter. Several environmental groups collected enough signatures to force the referendum, arguing that the new law poses a threat to the environment because it would ease the construction of renewable energy installations.

The fourth issue on the ballot was launched by a libertarian movement during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative “for freedom and physical integrity” aims to ban compulsory vaccination. It also seeks to prevent social or professional disadvantages if a person refuses vaccination. It looks set to be rejected with projections showing 75% of voters against the initiative.

Edited by Reto Gysi von Wartburg/ts.