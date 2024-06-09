June 9, 2024 votes: results from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are deciding on four issues today. You can find all the results of the votes here.

More Swiss voters reject limits on healthcare spending This content was published on Two initiatives to tackle rising healthcare costs in Switzerland failed at the ballot box on Sunday. Read more: Swiss voters reject limits on healthcare spending

More How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system This content was published on The Swiss healthcare system needs to be fixed but politicians can’t agree on how to do it. What could be some solutions? Read more: How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system

More Electricity law isn’t enough for Switzerland to achieve climate goals This content was published on The electricity law will boost renewable energy production in Switzerland. But it leaves many open questions. Read more: Electricity law isn’t enough for Switzerland to achieve climate goals

