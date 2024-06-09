June 9, 2024 votes: results from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are deciding on four issues today. You can find all the results of the votes here.
More
Swiss voters reject limits on healthcare spending
This content was published on
Two initiatives to tackle rising healthcare costs in Switzerland failed at the ballot box on Sunday.
Read more: Swiss voters reject limits on healthcare spending
More
How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system
This content was published on
The Swiss healthcare system needs to be fixed but politicians can’t agree on how to do it. What could be some solutions?
Read more: How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system
More
Electricity law isn’t enough for Switzerland to achieve climate goals
This content was published on
The electricity law will boost renewable energy production in Switzerland. But it leaves many open questions.
Read more: Electricity law isn’t enough for Switzerland to achieve climate goals
More
Swiss federal votes on June 9
Two initiatives aimed at stemming healthcare costs took centre stage when voters went to the polls on June 9.
Read more: Swiss federal votes on June 9
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.