Switzerland moves to scrap unfair tax on married couples

Married couples are penalised by the tax code in Switzerland. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

2 minutes

RTS

Switzerland has moved a step closer to a tax reform that would ensure people are taxed the same regardless of their marital status.

The Federal Council sent its tax proposal to Parliament on Wednesday. The transition from joint taxation of spouses to individual taxation has two main goals: to abolish the “penalisation of marriage” at the fiscal level, and to encourage more people to work, above all women.

+ Tax breaks for married couples rejected by Swiss voters

The reform should lead to a drop in tax revenue of CHF1 billion for the year 2024.

The Federal Council’s proposal is an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative ” for an individual taxation independent of civil status”. The government recommends the rejection of the initiative on the grounds that its counter-proposal will achieve the same objective more quickly.



According to estimates, direct federal tax revenues, calculated for fiscal year 2024, would fall by a billion. The Confederation will compensate up to CHF800 million, the cantons CHF200 million.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.