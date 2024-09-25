Switzerland takes step towards ‘sovereign cloud’

Switzerland needs its own sovereign cloud, the government says. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives signed off on CHF246.9 million ($291.1 million) in credit for a “Swiss Government Cloud” for federal administration services.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse doit avoir son “cloud” souverain Original Read more: La Suisse doit avoir son “cloud” souverain

“The digital transformation of the administration is of vital necessity for citizens and business alike. Switzerland has fallen behind and must not be left behind,” said Damien Cottier from the centre-right Radical Liberal party in parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told deputies that Switzerland needed a “secure and reliable infrastructure”, which is currently not available to it. Data security is an imperative for this type of infrastructure, she added.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government plans that the SGC and external clouds will complement each other in a hybrid infrastructure. Cantons, cities, and municipalities will be able to use it. However, no services will be provided to the private sector.

The Senate, Switzerland’s other chamber of parliament, has yet to reach a decision.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

More

More First batch of official data uploaded to non-Swiss server This content was published on The Swiss weather service has become the first state body to store data with one of five international cloud providers. Read more: First batch of official data uploaded to non-Swiss server

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.