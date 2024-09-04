Swiss government wants to ban Hamas from Switzerland for five years
The Swiss government has submitted to parliament its proposal to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas from Switzerland for five years. The ban also covers organisations affiliated with the Islamist group.
Le Conseil fédéral veut interdire le Hamas en Suisse pendant 5 ans
The proposal includes Hamas cover organisations, those emanating from Hamas, as well as organisations and groups that act on its orders or in its name. In order to be banned, the government will have to demonstrate particular proximity to Hamas.
The security policy commissions will be consulted. A ban on an organisation or group may be appealed to the Federal Administrative Court.
The government has also decided not to enact a specific penal provision. The Criminal Code already punishes participation in and support of criminal and terrorist organisations. A custodial sentence of up to 20 years or a pecuniary penalty is provided for.
