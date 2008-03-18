The Development of a Swiss Musical Identity (MH 2/1972)

This content was published on March 18, 2008 11:53 AM Mar 18, 2008 - 11:53

A genuine Swiss music emerged relatively late in European musical history. The four composers presented in this programme, Emile Jacques-Dalcroze, Othmar Schoeck, Hermann Suter and Hans Huber, were all born in the second half of the 19th century.

Their works, in contrast to those of earlier Swiss composers, began to be phrased for the first time in a distinctly "Swiss" musical language. Their creators were spokesmen of the new feeling of national consciousness following the adoption of Switzerland's Federal Constitution in 1848.

Musical content

1. Emile Jacques-Dalcroze: Six Rythmes de Danse (excerpt for String Quartet)

2. Emile Jacques-Dalcroze: Rythmes de Danse, no. 9

3. Othmar Schoeck: Das bescheidene Wünschlein (Carl Spitteler, text)

4. Othmar Schoeck: Conclusion from Notturno

5. Hermann Suter: Il Vivace from Sextet in C major for String Instruments

6. Hans Huber: Legend from Winter Nights

Production information

Musica Helvetica 2. The Development of a Swiss Musical Identity. Produced 1972 for SBC / SRI by Lance Tschannen and Nicolas Lombard.

Background information

Switzerland is a small alpine nation shaped and influenced by great cultural cross-currents that have swept through Europe over centuries. Out of elements of diversity, the people of this country have forged a distinctly Swiss identity. And music is one of its most eloquent expressions. "Musica Helvetica" explores different facets of music in Switzerland from its earliest beginnings to the latest works of modern Swiss composers, from folk music to rock and jazz. This historical series span the years 1973 to 1998. These recordings are not available.

