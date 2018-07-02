The Swiss Federal Railways is revamping its intercity IC2000 fleet at a cost of approximately CHF300 million ($302 million). The first completely renovated trains will be put back into operation in early 2019. The 341 wagons should be fit for another 20 years on the rails after their makeover.
The Swiss Federal Railways announced its renovation plans for the IC2000 fleet on Monday, saying it will be the biggest vehicle modernization in its history of long-distance traffic.
The 35 trains of the IC2000 fleet have a total of 341 wagons and cover 345,000 kilometres (314,00 miles) daily in all weathers. As intercity trains they connect centres such as Geneva, Bern, Brig, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne and Chur. The oldest vehicles have been running on Swiss railways for around 20 years.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.