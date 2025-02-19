Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case

Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case
Bern Commercial Criminal Court rejects Postbus case Keystone-SDA
Swiss court rejects Postbus fraud case
The Bern Commercial Criminal Court has thrown out a fraud case against Postbus due to a "serious deficiency" in police procedures.

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) has once again used inadmissible procedure, the court announced on Wednesday.

In September 2021, Fedpol deployed two employees of the Federal Tax Administration to conduct administrative criminal proceedings. According to the Bern court, there is no formal legal basis for this.

This is the second time that the proceedings have been referred back to Fedpol. The Federal Criminal Court concluded in 2022 that the Federal Police had already appointed external and therefore inadmissible heads of proceedings in 2018.

The Postbus affair became public in 2018. It revealed that the Swiss Post company had incorrectly booked income from subsidised regional passenger transport from 2007.

