The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year

Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year
Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year
Listening: Bitcoin causes 98 million tonnes of CO2 per year

The Bitcoin network currently has a carbon footprint more than twice as large as that of Switzerland. This is shown by figures from the crypto portal Digiconomist.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Calculated on an annual basis, the network of the popular cryptocurrency currently generates 98 million tonnes of CO2. By comparison, Switzerland’s greenhouse gas emissions recently amounted to around 41 million tonnes per year.

According to the portal, a single Bitcoin transaction currently causes as much CO2 as watching around 105,000 hours of YouTube videos – or processing 1.4 million Visa transactions.

The Bitcoin network is based on blockchain technology. The challenge is to validate transactions on the blockchain in a forgery-proof manner.

So far, the “proof-of-work” method has been used for these systems. This involves solving complicated cryptographic puzzles, which ultimately generate bitcoins. This process is also known as “mining”.

In mining, many players compete with each other, but only one ultimately wins. This consumes a lot of electricity. This often comes from fossil fuel sources, which leads to high CO2 emissions.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economic outlook improves slightly in May

More

Swiss economic outlook improves

This content was published on The Swiss economy saw the clouds that had gathered over its prospects lift somewhat in May. However, the KOF economic barometer is still below its long-term average.

Read more: Swiss economic outlook improves

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR