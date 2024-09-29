Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
First Swiss damages awarded for Covid vaccine side-effects

Generated with artificial intelligence.
For the first time in Switzerland, a person has received financial compensation for coronavirus vaccine damage. Compensation of CHF12,500 and damages of CHF1,360 have been awarded.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) has approved the first compensation payment due to coronavirus vaccination damage, a spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Sonntagsblick had initially reported the facts.

The compensation relates to loss of earnings, which must be proven, the FDHA spokesperson said. The damages are for pain and suffering.

The Department of Home Affairs has received 320 applications to date. Most recently, 50 applications were pending, 30 of which are being examined in detail. For compensation to be awarded, there must be a causal link between the health problems and the vaccination.

In December 2020, the largest vaccination campaign in Swiss history was launched. The government called on everyone to get vaccinated against coronavirus. According to official figures, over 14,000 people in Switzerland died in connection to Covid-19 infection.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

