Spread of Japanese beetle leads to lawn-watering bans in Basel

Specifically, the watering of lawns in Grossbasel Ost, parts of Kleinbasel and the municipalities of Riehen BS and Birsfelden BL – all areas where the invasive Japanese beetle has been located – is banned until the end of September.
Vegetation, compost and soil are also only allowed to leave this designated area under strict conditions, authorities said.
The measures have been imposed in close consultation with the federal authorities and the neighboring canton of Basel Country.
The ban on watering helps to make the soil unattractive for egg-laying; female Japanese beetles prefer moist, grassy areas. However, watering plants in the garden and on balconies remains permitted if no grasses grow in the pots and beds.
The municipal gardening department also called once again on the public to report any beetle finds. The beetles should be placed in a tightly closed jar or food can and put in the freezer overnight, even if they already appear to be dead.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
Population of invasive Japanese beetles found near Zurich
This content was published on
The discovery marks the first time that the pest has been found north of the Alps.
Bad weather forces closure of many Swiss hiking trails
This content was published on
Around 620 hiking trails in Switzerland are still closed due to the bad weather this summer, with the canton of Valais particularly hard hit, Swiss public radio, RTS, reports.
This content was published on
While construction expenditure in Switzerland rose by 0.3% in nominal terms last year, the price-adjusted situation shows a 2.5% decrease, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
Another body found in southern Switzerland after June storms
This content was published on
A body was found in the Maggia river in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino on Thursday, police said. It is "likely" to be the sixth victim of devastating storms which hit the region at the end of June.
