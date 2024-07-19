Spread of Japanese beetle leads to lawn-watering bans in Basel

Basel City authorities have extended an infestation zone with strict guidelines to a good third of the canton’s territory, they said on Friday.

Specifically, the watering of lawns in Grossbasel Ost, parts of Kleinbasel and the municipalities of Riehen BS and Birsfelden BL – all areas where the invasive Japanese beetle has been located – is banned until the end of September.

Vegetation, compost and soil are also only allowed to leave this designated area under strict conditions, authorities said.

The measures have been imposed in close consultation with the federal authorities and the neighboring canton of Basel Country.

The ban on watering helps to make the soil unattractive for egg-laying; female Japanese beetles prefer moist, grassy areas. However, watering plants in the garden and on balconies remains permitted if no grasses grow in the pots and beds.

The municipal gardening department also called once again on the public to report any beetle finds. The beetles should be placed in a tightly closed jar or food can and put in the freezer overnight, even if they already appear to be dead.

