Swiss Post delivers record number of parcels in pre-Christmas period

Swiss Post delivers over 22 million parcels in pre-Christmas period. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post delivered a total of 22.3 million parcels between the Black Friday promotional week at the end of November and Christmas, a volume up 3.5% year-on-year and following two years of decline.

The record day was December 3, with around 1.3 million parcels processed, “a figure never before achieved in a single day”, the Post stressed in a statement on Friday.

For the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period alone, Swiss Post had delivered 7.5 million packages, almost 500,000 parcels more than during the same period in 2023, it had previously reported.

