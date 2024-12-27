Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Swiss Post delivers record number of parcels in pre-Christmas period

22 million parcels
Swiss Post delivers over 22 million parcels in pre-Christmas period. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Post delivers record number of parcels in pre-Christmas period
Swiss Post delivered a total of 22.3 million parcels between the Black Friday promotional week at the end of November and Christmas, a volume up 3.5% year-on-year and following two years of decline.

Keystone-SDA

The record day was December 3, with around 1.3 million parcels processed, “a figure never before achieved in a single day”, the Post stressed in a statement on Friday.

For the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period alone, Swiss Post had delivered 7.5 million packages, almost 500,000 parcels more than during the same period in 2023, it had previously reported.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

