Suspect in French murder case accepts extradition from Switzerland

Philippine case: suspect now accepts extradition Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The suspect in the case of a student killed in France, now accepts extradition from Switzerland, according to his lawyer. He had initially refused this scenario on October 16.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Affaire Philippine: le suspect accepte désormais son extradition Original Read more: Affaire Philippine: le suspect accepte désormais son extradition

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I can confirm that he has accepted the extradition requested by France,” Florence Yersin told BFM TV on Tuesday. After his initial refusal, the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) gave him 14 days to comply.

“I was able to discuss the extradition conditions with my client. After this discussion, my client decided to accept,” added Yersin.

+ Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

The authorities of the two countries will now hold talks to organise the transport of the suspect. “It’s a matter of a few days,” added the lawyer.

The 22-year-old man is the main suspect in the case. He was arrested at Geneva’s Cornavin train station on September 24. France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice on October 9.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.