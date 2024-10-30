Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Suspect in French murder case accepts extradition from Switzerland

The suspect in the case of a student killed in France, now accepts extradition from Switzerland, according to his lawyer. He had initially refused this scenario on October 16.

Keystone-SDA

“I can confirm that he has accepted the extradition requested by France,” Florence Yersin told BFM TV on Tuesday. After his initial refusal, the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) gave him 14 days to comply.

“I was able to discuss the extradition conditions with my client. After this discussion, my client decided to accept,” added Yersin.

+ Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

The authorities of the two countries will now hold talks to organise the transport of the suspect. “It’s a matter of a few days,” added the lawyer.

The 22-year-old man is the main suspect in the case. He was arrested at Geneva’s Cornavin train station on September 24. France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice on October 9.

News

