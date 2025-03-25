The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
SlowUp cycle ride celebrates quarter-century in Switzerland

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Twenty-five years ago slowUp was launched as a pilot project for Expo.02 on the shores of Lake Morat in western Switzerland. Since then, car-free discovery days have become widespread across the country and have become a must for people of all ages who enjoy physical activity.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The slowUp Ticino will kick off the season on April 13, the event organisers announced on Monday. On April 27, it will be the turn of slowUp Lake Morat to invite cycling and rollerblading enthusiasts to come along for the ride. Until the end of September, 16 slowUp discovery days are planned throughout Switzerland and neighbouring France.

It will be possible to discover an attractive region and lively localities by muscle power alone, on safe roads that are free of all motor vehicles.

+ Nearly one in two bicycles sold in Switzerland is an e-bike

Since its creation in 2000, slowUp External linkhas become one of the biggest mass sport events in Switzerland. New regions regularly express an interest in organising the event. The 309 slowUp days organised to date have attracted eight million people.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

