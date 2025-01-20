Listening: FIFA head Infantino to attend Trump inauguration
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday in Washington. The head of world football's Zurich-based governing body had already met the future US president at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
USA: Infantino partecipa domani all’insediamento di Trump
Original
The United States will play an important role for FIFA in the coming years as the organiser of the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup. The latter tournament will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.
FIFA has already announced that Infantino will spend more time in the United States in the future to support preparations for the two major events. He had already taken a similar approach ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“I had the honour of meeting […] Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming inauguration,” Infantino wrote in a post on Instagram. “We discussed this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, two truly global tournaments that the United States will play a key role in hosting.”
“Thank you, Mr. President, for your time and support for FIFA in the coming months,” wrote Infantino.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Centre Party president rules out run for Swiss government post
This content was published on
Outgoing Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will not join the race to replace defence minister Viola Amherd in the Swiss government, the politician announced on Saturday.
Several hundred people join anti-WEF protests in Switzerland
This content was published on
Several hundred opponents of the World Economic Forum gathered in Graubünden and in the capital Bern on Saturday to take aim in particular at the WEF's high-profile guests.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.