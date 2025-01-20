FIFA head Infantino to attend Trump inauguration

Infantino will attend Trump's inauguration. Keystone-SDA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday in Washington. The head of world football's Zurich-based governing body had already met the future US president at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it USA: Infantino partecipa domani all’insediamento di Trump Original Read more: USA: Infantino partecipa domani all’insediamento di Trump

The United States will play an important role for FIFA in the coming years as the organiser of the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup. The latter tournament will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has already announced that Infantino will spend more time in the United States in the future to support preparations for the two major events. He had already taken a similar approach ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

+ Corruption at FIFA: 25 criminal cases and a prosecutor in hot water

“I had the honour of meeting […] Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming inauguration,” Infantino wrote in a post on Instagram. “We discussed this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, two truly global tournaments that the United States will play a key role in hosting.”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your time and support for FIFA in the coming months,” wrote Infantino.

