60

The percentage of Swiss politicians who receive threats on a regular basis, according to a survey by Swiss public television RTS. It also found that over three-quarters are routinely insulted, with female politicians at greatest risk.



25

Switzerland’s not-so-high ranking out of 28 countries in a comparison of European solar and wind power generation. Per year and inhabitant, Switzerland produces just 250 kilowatt hours of solar (236kWh) and wind (14kWh) power – roughly the amount needed to power a dishwasher, according to a study published by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES).external link

800

The annual contingent of vulnerable refugees to be resettledexternal link in Switzerland in 2020 and 2021 as part of a United Nations scheme. The Swiss Refugee Councilexternal link welcomed the government’s decision to set regular contingents but said the annual maximum of 800 for the next two years was not enough.



164

The number of tip-offs from public sector whistleblowers received by the Swiss Federal Audit Office year. This compares with 122 in 2017. Tip-offs are handled anonymously through an online platform introduced in 2017.



94

The age at which Swiss cinema legend Freddy Buache died on Tuesday. Buache was co-founder of the National Film Archive and served as the head of the Lausanne-based institution from 1951 to 1996. In 1998, he received an Honorary Leopard award at the Locarno Film Festivalexternal link, which he co-directed from 1966 to 1972.



