Just 22% of top Swiss managers are women

22 percent women in top management Keystone-SDA

Women remain under-represented in Swiss company boardrooms and the upper echelons of management, according to the latest Gender Intelligence Report from the association Advance and the University of St Gallen.

Deutsch de 22 Prozent Frauen im Topmanagement Original Read more: 22 Prozent Frauen im Topmanagement

While women are almost equally represented as men in non-management positions, their share in top management is just over a fifth. According to the study, inequality increases with each management level.

The proportion of women in the first rung of the management layer is 38%, followed by 29% and 23% in junior and middle management. At the top management level, the proportion of women is 22%, which corresponds to an increase of 1% within a year.

The Gender Intelligence Report was published for the eighth time in 2024. The analysis is based on anonymised data from 370,000 employees from over 90 companies and organisations in Switzerland.

