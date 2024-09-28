Just 22% of top Swiss managers are women

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Women remain under-represented in Swiss company boardrooms and the upper echelons of management, according to the latest Gender Intelligence Report from the association Advance and the University of St Gallen.

While women are almost equally represented as men in non-management positions, their share in top management is just over a fifth. According to the study, inequality increases with each management level.

The proportion of women in the first rung of the management layer is 38%, followed by 29% and 23% in junior and middle management. At the top management level, the proportion of women is 22%, which corresponds to an increase of 1% within a year.

The Gender Intelligence Report was published for the eighth time in 2024. The analysis is based on anonymised data from 370,000 employees from over 90 companies and organisations in Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

