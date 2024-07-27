Majority of shareholders approve sustainability reports of major Swiss companies
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Majority of shareholders approve sustainability reports of major Swiss companies
Shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the sustainability reports of the largest Swiss companies at their annual general meetings, with an average approval rate of 97%, according to an analysis by the news agency AWP.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
97 Prozent stimmen Nachhaltigkeitsberichten zu
Original
However, proxy advisors were much more critical of the companies in the Swiss Market Index (SMI). The shareholders’ association Actares rejected two-thirds of the reports, and the Ethos Foundation rejected half, primarily citing a lack of transparency and inadequate climate protection strategies.
This year marks the first time Swiss companies have been required to have their sustainability reports approved by shareholders, following the introduction of new legislation. These reports include information on CO2 emissions, energy consumption, and the proportion of women in the workforce.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Why Swiss trams have become sought-after vehicles in Ukraine
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.