Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Several Swiss municipalities and banks hit by cyberattack

Several Swiss websites hit by cyber attack
The Russian hacker group NoName is believed to be responsible for the so-called Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks on Tuesday. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Several Swiss municipalities and banks hit by cyberattack
Listening: Several Swiss municipalities and banks hit by cyberattack

Russian hackers are believed to be behind a cyberattack on the websites of several Swiss municipalities and banks on Tuesday. The National Cyber Security Centre had expected such attacks to occur during the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is taking place in Davos this week.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For the hackers, it’s a quasi-demonstration online; they want to attract attention, the cyber security office told news agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday, confirming a report of a cyber attack by the Bluewin.ch news portal.

The Russian hacker group NoName is believed to be responsible for these so-called Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. According to Bluewin.ch, the attacks affected the cantonal banks of Zurich and Vaud, as well as the Lucerne municipalities of Adligenswil, Kriens and Ebikon.

+ Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyberattacks?

According to the cyber security office, DDoS attacks consist in overloading websites and applications with targeted requests, so that they are no longer accessible. There is no data leakage during such attacks.

The same group of hackers paralysed several federal government websites in June 2023.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
32 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Prices for adult public transport travelers are in the European midfield

More

Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

This content was published on Public transport ticket prices for adults in Switzerland are around the European average, according to a study. Swiss senior citizens and business travellers tend to pay more.

Read more: Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR