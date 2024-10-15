Hard times continue for Swiss cement industry

Deliveries by the Swiss cement industry continued to shrink in the third quarter of 2024. However, the decline has slowed once again.

Specifically, cement deliveries by the Swiss cement industry amounted to 914,625 tonnes in the third quarter of 2024. According to a statement from Cemsuisse, this corresponds to a decline of 3.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The continuing decline in volume is due to the reluctance to invest in construction. The faltering residential construction sector in particular is causing a slowdown in construction activity, according to the Swiss Cement Industry Association.

However, there are “initial signs” that the downward trend is gradually slowing down. “Investments in new infrastructure construction in particular should provide new impetus in the near future,” said Cemsuisse.

