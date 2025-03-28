Swiss economic outlook remains ‘robust’

The economic barometer compiled by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich rose by 1.3 points to 103.9 points in March. The February value was also revised upwards to 102.6 points.
The barometer has remained above the medium-term average since the start of the year, according to ETH Zurich economists. It is also above the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a value between 101.9 and 103.0 points.
The indicators on the manufacturing side reflected this positive development, the authors said. In particular, the indicators for manufacturing, other services and construction increased.
Also, consumer demand developed positively, while the indicators for foreign demand remained unchanged.
Within the manufacturing industry, the outlook for the general business situation, orders and production activity were more favourable than before. However, the indicators for intermediate products had to take a back seat.
Within the manufacturing sector, developments were mixed. While the outlook for the wood, glass, stone and earth and electrical industries worsened, paper and printing products, vehicle and mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical companies brightened.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
