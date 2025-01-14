Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Three out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland have a job

Three out of ten refugees from Ukraine work in Switzerland
Three out of ten refugees from Ukraine work in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Three out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland have a job
Listening: Three out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland have a job

More and more refugees from Ukraine have a job in Switzerland. The employment rate of people with protection status S was just under 30% at the end of 2024. However, the official target of 40% is still a long way off.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is shown by the latest federal and cantonal figures published on Tuesday. According to the figures, 12,280 people with S status were employed on December 30, 2024. This results in an employment rate of 29.6%. The government had set a target of 40% in November 2023.

Representatives of the federal government and cantons nevertheless emphasised the positive developments to the media in Bern. The overall job situation for people with S protection status has improved, they said.

+ Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees

The employment rate for Ukrainians who have been in Switzerland since spring 2022 is just under 38%. Among the 18- to 50-year-olds in this cohort, almost 42% are employed.

