Workplace Switzerland

Trump tariffs: 95% of Swiss SMEs don't plan to move to US

95 per cent of Swiss SMEs are not planning to move to the USA
A survey carried out among the 1,350 SMEs affiliated to the Swissmechanic association found that only 65 are considering relocating their production processes to the US. Keystone-SDA
According to a survey, 95% of small and medium-sized industrial companies (SMEs) in Switzerland are not planning to relocate to the United States in the near future.

A survey carried out among the 1,350 SMEs affiliated to the Swissmechanic association found that only 65 are considering relocating their production processes to the US.

The US nonetheless represents an important export market for half of all the companies surveyed, and accounts for up to a quarter of their turnover.

In general, most of the SMEs are suppliers. “For them, relocating production to the US would be complex, as they do not primarily export directly to the US,” the association said on Tuesday.

According to the association, a move away from the Alpine nation would mean a loss of expertise and quality for Switzerland as an industrial centre.

Swissmechanic represents small and medium-sized businesses in the mechanical, electrical and metal industry, with a total of over 65,000 employees and an annual turnover of around CHF15 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs:

