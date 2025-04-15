Trump tariffs: 95% of Swiss SMEs don’t plan to move to US

A survey carried out among the 1,350 SMEs affiliated to the Swissmechanic association found that only 65 are considering relocating their production processes to the US.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
According to a survey, 95% of small and medium-sized industrial companies (SMEs) in Switzerland are not planning to relocate to the United States in the near future.
This content was published on
April 15, 2025 - 09:22
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A survey carried out among the 1,350 SMEs affiliated to the Swissmechanic association found that only 65 are considering relocating their production processes to the US.
The US nonetheless represents an important export market for half of all the companies surveyed, and accounts for up to a quarter of their turnover.
In general, most of the SMEs are suppliers. “For them, relocating production to the US would be complex, as they do not primarily export directly to the US,” the association said on Tuesday.
More
More
Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
This content was published on
Apr 10, 2025
Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.
Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
According to the association, a move away from the Alpine nation would mean a loss of expertise and quality for Switzerland as an industrial centre.
Swissmechanic represents small and medium-sized businesses in the mechanical, electrical and metal industry, with a total of over 65,000 employees and an annual turnover of around CHF15 billion.
More
More
A third of Swiss industrial companies on short-time work
This content was published on
Mar 17, 2025
Employees at many Swiss SMEs are currently working shortened hours, including a third of manufacturing firms.
Read more: A third of Swiss industrial companies on short-time work
Translated from German by DeepL/sb How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymous External link
Articles in this story
More
WMO climate report: warmest year and record rainfall in Europe in 2024
This content was published on
Apr 15, 2025
Europe faced a stark east-west climate divide last year: compared to the long-term average, it was too wet in the west and too dry in the east, a new report shows.
Read more: WMO climate report: warmest year and record rainfall in Europe in 2024
More
Swiss franc weakens slightly amid tariff uncertainty
This content was published on
Apr 15, 2025
The Swiss franc fell slightly against the euro and US dollar on Monday. Meanwhile, stocks rallied in Europe, Asia and the US.
Read more: Swiss franc weakens slightly amid tariff uncertainty
More
Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
Basel will feature the longest turquoise carpet in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) on May 11.
Read more: Basel to roll out longest ‘turquoise carpet’ in Eurovision history
More
Swiss woman kidnapped in Niger
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
A Swiss citizen has been abducted in Niger, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Monday on X.
Read more: Swiss woman kidnapped in Niger
More
Migros plans first Swiss 24/7 supermarket
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
Shopping around the clock, even on Sundays and public holidays: retailer Migros is planning Switzerland's first Migros supermarket with continuous opening hours in Herisau.
Read more: Migros plans first Swiss 24/7 supermarket
More
More and more unexploded army ordnance found in Swiss hiking regions
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
More and more unexploded ordnance is being defused in Switzerland. Thanks to over a thousand tips from the public, the army neutralised 273 such munitions last year, 26% more than the long-term average.
Read more: More and more unexploded army ordnance found in Swiss hiking regions
More
World Expo: Swiss present robot-controlled wedding cake with edible battery
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
Confectioners and scientists from Switzerland and Italy and have created a robot-controlled, edible wedding cake, "RoboCake".
Read more: World Expo: Swiss present robot-controlled wedding cake with edible battery
More
Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
The traditional Olma pig race is not a sporting event and may therefore not be authorised by the city of St Gallen under the title of sports betting, says the intercantonal gambling watchdog.
Read more: Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide
More
Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip.
Read more: Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
More
First asparagus of the year harvested in Swiss fields
This content was published on
Apr 14, 2025
The first Swiss asparagus this year have been harvested. Before Easter, however, there are still not enough for large-scale distributors.
Read more: First asparagus of the year harvested in Swiss fields
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.