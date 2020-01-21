This content was published on January 21, 2020 9:00 AM

Oliver Classen from the Swiss NGO Public Eye offers perspective on the new Davos Manifesto, launched by the World Economic Forum to coincide with the 50th edition of the elite gathering in Davos.

The Manifesto promotes the idea of stakeholder capitalism whereby private corporations are trustees of society rather than solely profit-seeking entities.

Public Eye, formerly the Berne Declaration, launched its platform in Davos less than two months after the 1999 protests in Seattle against a summit of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram