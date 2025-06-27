The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Healthcare innovation

What you didn’t know about psychiatry and Switzerland

From innovative treatments to unequal access to medicine, I cover health topics and keep an eye on Switzerland's Health Valley. I'm Swiss-Turkish, and have a background in communications, journalism and photography. Before joining SWI swissinfo.ch, I covered technology and health at Euronews, and my work has been featured in international outlets including Fayn Press, Mediapart, Le Temps and Times of Malta.

You might already know that the psychedelic drug LSD was first created in Switzerland, but did you know that it was synthesised at a pharmaceutical lab in Basel in 1938? 

Join our debate and read more about the topic:

+ How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

+ Electric touch: neurostimulation’s comeback in psychiatry

+ Switzerland is home to Europe’s only psychedelics treatment

+ From Jung to psychedelics: a timeline of Switzerland’s contributions to psychiatry


Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
