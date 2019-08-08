Navigation

Aliens creator Thieves make off with jewellery designed by Swiss artist Giger

sculpture by Swiss artist H.R. Giger

Giger is most famous for his so-called biomechanoids.

(Keystone)

Thieves have stolen jewellery designed by Swiss surreal artist H.R. Giger after shattering a shop window in the Alpine canton of Grisons in eastern Switzerland.

Giger, who was born in Grisons and died in 2014, was awarded an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects in 1980. He is the creator of the frightening creature in Ridley Scott's sci-fi film Alien.

  + Master of horror talks about his work

Police in Grisons announced the theft on Thursday. They posted pictures of the stolen items noting they were worth CHF 18,000 ($18,450).

Among the stolen goods are a wristwatch and various rings. The police are looking for witnesses.

The Swiss artist was known for creating images of humans fused with industrial parts.

H.R. Giger and his work

Painter, sculptor, architect and designer H.R. Giger turned 70 on February 5, 2010. The Swiss artist is known worldwide for his biomechanoid ...

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/ds

