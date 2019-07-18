Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Direct democracy

political participation Zurich mayor wants to offer voting rights to non-Swiss

zurich mayor corine mauch

Corine Mauch has been mayor of Zurich since 2009.

(© Keystone / Ennio Leanza)

Zurich mayor Corine Mauch plans to launch an initiative to give foreigners living in Switzerland’s most populous canton the right to vote in local elections.

In an interview with the external linkTages-Anzeigerexternal linknewspaper published on Thursday, the left-wing Social Democrat politician said she will launch the initiative after the Zurich parliament’s summer break.

Described by the newspaper as a “surprise”, Mauch’s idea is to get the initiative from city to cantonal parliament before giving individual communes the right to decide whether to give foreign residents the vote in local elections.

“Almost a third of the city’s population has no voting rights, and among 30-39-year-olds – the largest age group – it’s around a half,” she said. “In a very active phase of their life, these people have no decision-making power”.

Mauch proposes that foreigners resident in Switzerland for two years be given limited rights, arguing that such participation improves both integration and democratic processes.

In 2013, a similar initiative to give the vote to non-Swiss in canton Zurich – in this case, those resident for 10 years – was rejected by three-quarters of voters.

In Switzerland, eight cantons and some 600 communes offer voting rights to non-Swiss passport holders, who represent a quarter of the total population of over eight million.


Five proposals Zurich wants to ease political participation for non-Swiss

Switzerland’s biggest city attracts many expatriates. But it does not grant them any say in political matters in a country proud of its democracy.

swissinfo.ch/dos

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

Survey

Your questions become our stories: time to vote

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters