Corine Mauch has been mayor of Zurich since 2009. (© Keystone / Ennio Leanza)

Zurich mayor Corine Mauch plans to launch an initiative to give foreigners living in Switzerland’s most populous canton the right to vote in local elections.

In an interview with the external linkTages-Anzeigerexternal linknewspaper published on Thursday, the left-wing Social Democrat politician said she will launch the initiative after the Zurich parliament’s summer break.

Described by the newspaper as a “surprise”, Mauch’s idea is to get the initiative from city to cantonal parliament before giving individual communes the right to decide whether to give foreign residents the vote in local elections.

“Almost a third of the city’s population has no voting rights, and among 30-39-year-olds – the largest age group – it’s around a half,” she said. “In a very active phase of their life, these people have no decision-making power”.

Mauch proposes that foreigners resident in Switzerland for two years be given limited rights, arguing that such participation improves both integration and democratic processes.

In 2013, a similar initiative to give the vote to non-Swiss in canton Zurich – in this case, those resident for 10 years – was rejected by three-quarters of voters.



In Switzerland, eight cantons and some 600 communes offer voting rights to non-Swiss passport holders, who represent a quarter of the total population of over eight million.





