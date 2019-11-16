This content was published on November 16, 2019 3:14 PM

The group aims to use non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse. (Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion has taken its civil obedience to the Geneva airport where some 100 people are blocking the private jet terminal.

Around 30 activists are reportedly sitting in front of the entrance to the private jet terminal, partially blocking its entrance. Others are reportedly singing and holding signs with white clouds or flags with the symbol of the movement.

The group's stated aim is to use nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid ecological collapse.

It gained notoriety in Switzerland in September after it poured green dye into the Limmat river that flows through Zurich to draw attention to the climate crisis. Some 117 climate activists pledging allegiance to the Extinction Rebellion movement are also facing criminal charges for blocking a road and a bridge during protests in Lausanne in September.

"We want to denounce this completely absurd means of transport since a private jet emits twenty times more CO2 per passenger than a conventional airplane," explained Micaël Metry, one of the movement’s spokespeople.

Dozens of police officers are at the scene, but the demonstration has been peaceful thus far. No disruptions of commercial flights have been reported and the majority of passengers are able to transit through the airport.

The blockade was scheduled to last until 4pm today.





Keystone-SDA/jdp

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram