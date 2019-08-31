Trift bridge is a pedestrian only suspension bridge in the Bernese Alps. (Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

On Saturday morning, a landslide claimed the life of a woman hiking near the Trift Bridge in the Bernese Alps. Several people hiking in the area had to be evacuated by helicopter. Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the accident.



Shortly before 10:40 on Saturday, the Bernese cantonal policeexternal link were informed that a landslide had occurred in the Trift Bridge area of ​​Gadmen in the Bernese Alps.

According to preliminary reports, a woman and a man were hiking from the Trift Bridgeexternal link on a mountain hiking trail towards the Trift Hutexternal link when a landslide occurred. A woman was swept away by the stones. No other deaths have been reported and the identification of the woman is not yet known.

location map

The landslide triggered a large-scale rescue operation because many people in the region were hiking at that time. The man accompanying the woman had to be taken away by a rescue helicopter. According to the Bernese Cantonal Police, the man was not injured.

The hiking path was closed for several hours for safety reasons. The Bern Cantonal Police has opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the landslide.

Keystone-SDA/jdp

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram