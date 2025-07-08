Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?
If you’d like to discover where your ancestors lived before leaving Switzerland in search of a better life, we’d love to hear more about your genealogical research. Tell us how you traced your relatives’ migration path.
My father's name is Juerg Markus Sager from zurich switzerland
Hi my father is a swiss national, my mother is a Filipino citizen, i was born in the Philippines. And until my 6th grade i carried my father's surname. When i was in 8th grade my mother changed my surname to her surname. And until now i am carrying my mother's surname. I am saving money for me to visit switzerland just to see my father for the very first time
Hello
My Swiss ancestors came from Stein Am Rhein had a copy of their shipping contract in the family bible that was passed down to my grandfather. My cousin (also the oldest male) made the trip many decades ago to visit the archives. I've made the trip with my mom and one sister since moving here in 2011. 23andMe helped me connect with a fourth cousin and I rediscovered ancestors from Glarus (Engi/Matt) and a man there who kept records. A friend from Glarnerland took me there and we explored historic homes. Tracing my Swiss heritage is always fun to see what new things I discover.
My mother was born in Switzerland and through family still in Switzerland, I have a good idea of my relatives on my mother’s side. My father’s mother was born and lived in Palezieux but left in her late teens to work in the UK as an au pair, where she met and married my father’s father (who spoke French). I have little background yet in this side of the family (Chollet).
Hello everyone,____I remember my dad speaking Swiss language, but not a lot, because my mom was from Germany. I think they were talking in English language together. Im trying to find some relatives in Switzerland, but I dont know where to start. Its difficult, because I remember my parents disappeared in the year 1983, when I was a baby. I dont know their names, anything. I dont know for sure how they did get behind the Iron Curtain. Im quite new in DNA tests, but my results confirm what I remember. Now Im on a dead end with my research. Im thinking about what to do next.
Join the conversation!