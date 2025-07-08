The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Debate
Swiss Abroad

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

If you’d like to discover where your ancestors lived before leaving Switzerland in search of a better life, we’d love to hear more about your genealogical research. Tell us how you traced your relatives’ migration path.

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Roxanie
Roxanie

My father's name is Juerg Markus Sager from zurich switzerland

Roxanie
Roxanie

Hi my father is a swiss national, my mother is a Filipino citizen, i was born in the Philippines. And until my 6th grade i carried my father's surname. When i was in 8th grade my mother changed my surname to her surname. And until now i am carrying my mother's surname. I am saving money for me to visit switzerland just to see my father for the very first time

Roxanie
Roxanie

Hello

RepatriatedSwiss
RepatriatedSwiss

My Swiss ancestors came from Stein Am Rhein had a copy of their shipping contract in the family bible that was passed down to my grandfather. My cousin (also the oldest male) made the trip many decades ago to visit the archives. I've made the trip with my mom and one sister since moving here in 2011. 23andMe helped me connect with a fourth cousin and I rediscovered ancestors from Glarus (Engi/Matt) and a man there who kept records. A friend from Glarnerland took me there and we explored historic homes. Tracing my Swiss heritage is always fun to see what new things I discover.

Rosecjandd
Rosecjandd

My mother was born in Switzerland and through family still in Switzerland, I have a good idea of my relatives on my mother’s side. My father’s mother was born and lived in Palezieux but left in her late teens to work in the UK as an au pair, where she met and married my father’s father (who spoke French). I have little background yet in this side of the family (Chollet).

PinkCarrot9
PinkCarrot9

Hello everyone,____I remember my dad speaking Swiss language, but not a lot, because my mom was from Germany. I think they were talking in English language together. Im trying to find some relatives in Switzerland, but I dont know where to start. Its difficult, because I remember my parents disappeared in the year 1983, when I was a baby. I dont know their names, anything. I dont know for sure how they did get behind the Iron Curtain. Im quite new in DNA tests, but my results confirm what I remember. Now Im on a dead end with my research. Im thinking about what to do next.

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

