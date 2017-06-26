Navigation

Fruity tradition Let the cherry picking begin!

Men running with ladders through a street

Participants in the ninth Zug Cherry Charge on Monday

(Keystone)

Zug is a cherry canton, according to the local tourist office. To mark the opening of the cherry season, the “Chriesigloggä” (cherry bell) of St. Michael’s Church rings out while people of all ages sprint through the city’s cobbled alleys holding long wooden ladders. 

This all goes back to an old tradition when locals used to rush off with 8.1-metre ladders through the Old Town to start picking the cherries grown on nearby common land. These days the “Chriesi-sturm” (cherry charge) is run just for fun and is followed by a massive lunch and the start of the traditional cherry market.

swissinfo.ch/ts

