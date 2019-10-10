This content was published on October 10, 2019 9:00 AM

Florentina Camartin is a retired nun who has been celibate her whole life. When the young priest in her eastern Swiss community had to leave the church for love, she began her crusade for celibacy reform.

"When priests have to give up work we have parishes without a priest, and a parish without a priest is like a flock without a shepherd," she says.

"Now's the time to do something."



So she started collecting signatures from people in her church community in favour of liberalising celibacy rules in the Roman Catholic Church. Thousands supported her, and she had the petition translated into Italian to show to the Pope. She's now trying to find someone who can get it to him.

"It must reach him, he must see it," she says.



Whether anything changes remains to be seen, but Camartin says that at least she will have done all she can to keep young priests in the church.

In the lead-up to October's parliamentary electionsexternal link, this is the ninth in a video series dedicated to looking at how everyday people in Switzerland are affecting political and societal change.

end of infobox

Generation Global series

Generation Global Can 3D printing save the coral reefs? Coral is like the ocean's rainforest, but it's disappearing fast. Ulrike Pfreundt has made it her life's work to find a solution.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram