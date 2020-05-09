This content was published on May 9, 2020 3:17 PM

Demonstrations, such as this one in Bern on May 2, have been broken up by police. (Keystone)

Several hundred demonstrators have gathered in the Swiss capital, Bern, St Gallen and Zurich to protest against a government-imposed coronavirus lockdown. The rallies were held in defiance of police warnings not to infringe on social distancing rules.

Two groups of protestors had set up in Bern on Saturday afternoon, for a second week in a row, according to the Swiss news agency Keystone/SDA. Some were carrying posters with slogans such as “Freedom Yes – No Constraints”.

Police had moved in to warn the demonstrators to break up, having previously issued a warning against large gatherings. Until June 8, gatherings of more than five people in public places are prohibited.

Last weekend, police broke up several demonstrations in Swiss cities, including Bern and Zurich. The protests were against the social and economic restrictions that have been in place in Switzerland since mid-March.

The police action was questioned by civil rights group Amnesty International. “Even during an epidemic, a general ban on assemblies should be a measure of last resort. Measures to restrict public demonstrations should be applied proportionately. There is no reason to prohibit forms of action that do not pose a threat to public health,” the Swiss branch of the NGO stated.

On Monday, some schools, shops and restaurants will be allowed to re-open, but large gatherings and many public buildings will remain closed for more weeks.

There have been more than 30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Switzerland and over 1,800 deaths.





