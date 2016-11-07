Why the elite come to Switzerland for healthcare

Swiss luxury clinics are doing a roaring trade, thanks to a growing number of rich patients from abroad seeking medical help, detox or cosmetic surgery. (RTS/swissinfo.ch/jh)



Wealthy clients from Russia and Asia are notching up bills of up to CHF7,500 ($7,589) per night in some treatment centres. Even public institutions, such as Zurich University Hospital, are sending marketing managers to trade fairs in Russia to tap into the health tourism market.



The clients are believed to be celebrities, leaders of companies or international organisations, government officials and heads of state, attracted by Switzerland’s state-of-the-art clinics and hospitals. The clinics also provide translation services and organise first class accommodation for their patients.



Secrecy surrounds the clinics and Swiss public television, RTS, was not permitted to film at La Prairie in Montreux, the Klinik Hirslanden in Zurich, and other treatment centres in Leukerbad and Genolier. The only place where cameras were allowed was the Incorpore Medical Centre in Geneva, where Galina, a Russian top manager, explained that she chose Switzerland because she is more interested in quality than price.