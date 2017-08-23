Navigation

Rock shock Village evacuated after landslide

Debris in the municipality of Bondo on Wednesday

One hundred people have been evacuated from Bondo, a small village in canton Graubünden, following a landslide on Wednesday. Two nearby barns were destroyed but no one is reported injured. 

The rocks rolled up to the entrance of the village, which was cleared in case more landslides occurred. An automatic alarm system was set up after a massive landslide in 2012 down Piz Cengalo, the source of the rocks on Wednesday. 

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

