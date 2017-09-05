Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Ruby ‘Fourth kind of chocolate’ targets taste buds of millennials

...
Ruby chocolate

It has been 80 years since the last "new" chocolate type - white chocolate - was revealed

(obs/Barry Callebaut AG)

Milk, dark and white chocolates have divided the loyalty of chocolate fans for decades. Now a fourth kind will soon be available to connoisseurs the world over. 

Called Ruby chocolate, it is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, which is processed to showcase a characteristic natural reddish tinge. The new chocolate on the block is not milky, bitter or sweet but is very smooth and offers a berry-like fruitiness, according to Swiss manufacturer Barry Callebaut. 

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

×

Focus