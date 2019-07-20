Around 150 tourists stranded at the top of the Stanserhorn mountain in central Switzerland had to be rescued by helicopter after the cable car they came up with broke down.
On Friday evening, the monitoring system of the open-air cable car triggered an emergency shutdown due to a technical defect, said the operators. Passengers in the cabins were able reach both ends thanks to a backup mechanism. However, those who were at the top of the mountain were stranded. They had to be transported by three helicopters to the valley below.
“At no time were they in any danger,” said the Stanserhorn cable car operators.
Repairs are scheduled for Saturday morning and the cable cars are expected to return to service in the afternoon. A similar incident took place a week ago on the Niesen mountain in the Bernese mountains. The breakdown of the funicular railway had necessitated a rescue by helicopter.
SDA-Keystone/ac