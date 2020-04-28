This content was published on April 28, 2020 9:51 AM

Business was good for Novartis in the first quarter of the year. (Keystone / Georgios Kefalas)

Potential pharmaceutical solutions to combat Covid-19 must have strong clinical data to back their efficacy, according to Novartis boss Vasant Narasimhan.

Clinical studies that are properly conducted are necessary to really determine the benefit of drugs, Narasimhan told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday. Only a few drugs had met the standards so far, he said.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company has initiated a clinical study with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Last month he told the Swiss media that pre-clinical studies in animals as well as the first data from clinical studies showed that hydroxychloroquine kills the coronavirus. While the therapy is not yet available, Narasimhan hinted that the first study results could be available in summer.

The Basel-based company also announced its first quarter results on Tuesday, reporting a 11% increase in net sales and a turnover of $12.28 billion (CHF12 billion). Novartis says it has managed to weather the coronavirus storm to keep production facilities going.

“Our operations and product demand remain very stable and strong. Mitigating actions helped to ensure minimal disruption to supply chain and ability to meet forward purchasing demand,” according to a company statement.

Forward purchasing and lower spending meant that Novartis made an extra $400 million due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter. However, it is likely that these gains will be reversed over the remainder of 2020, the company cautioned.

Flattening the curve Swiss hospitals launch drug trial to prevent Covid-19 infection Researchers in Geneva and Basel have launched a clinical trial to test two drugs on people that have been in contact with Covid-19 patients. This content was published on April 23, 2020 12:16 PM See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Spanish (es) Hospitales suizos lanzan ensayo clínico de prevención

Japanese (ja) 抗マラリア薬、感染予防に効果？スイスの病院が臨床試験を開始





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes