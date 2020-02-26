Mo Farah is no stranger to Switzerland with multiple training camps in St Moritz behind him. (© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

A documentary by the BBC has revealed that the performance-enhancing supplement L-carnitine was obtained in Switzerland for British Olympic and world champion runner Sir Mohamed Farah.

The BBC reportexternal link claims that the legal supplement, which was administered by infusion to Farah days before the London Marathon in 2014, was sourced by coach Alberto Salazar in Switzerland. The British public broadcaster alleges that, at Salazar’s bidding, UK Athletics official Barry Fudge flew to Zurich and collected L-carnitine vials from the firm Spagyrosexternal link in Worb, near the capital, Bern. However, Spagyros only manufactures herbal medicines and it is likely that the L-carnitine was sourced elsewhere in Switzerland. The drug cannot be purchased without a medical prescription.

According to BBC journalist Mark Daly, it was Swiss athlete Christoph Ryffel who handed the L-carnitine to Fudge at the Spagyros building. Ryffel’s mother, Jacqueline Ryffel, is the CEO of Spagyros. His father, Marcus Ryfel, was a silver medallist in the 5,000m race at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and had raced Salazar in 5,000m competitions in the 1980s. His eponymous running company is also based in Worb. Both Marcus and Christoph Ryffel dined with Farah when he was training in St Moritz.

The American Alberto Salazar, who was banned from athletics for four years in 2019, had experimented with L-carnitine, which helps to convert fat to energy, on other athletes. Although it is not a banned drug, the World Anti-Doping Agency is aware of the potential for abuse. It has prohibited “infusions and/or injections of more than 50ml per 6-hour period, except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures or clinical investigations”.

The BBC reveals that, after initially denying it, Farah admitted to being given an infusion of 13.5ml a week before the London Marathon in April 2014. The doctor who administered the infusion claimed to have forgotten to enter the information in the medical records.





