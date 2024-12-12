您是否认为虚假信息对直接民主国家来说尤其危险？
正确：这可能导致选择不能反映民众的真正意愿。
Corrigir: Isso pode resultar em escolhas que não reflectem a vontade genuína da população.
感谢您的观点和评论！在民主国家，不仅政治家由选举产生，民众也通过全民公决来决定个别问题，您认为这有什么不同吗？
Vielen Dank für Ihre Perspektive und Ihre Kommentare! Und denken Sie, dass dies einen Unterschied macht, wenn in Demokratien nicht nur Politikerinnen und Politiker gewählt werden, sondern die Bevölkerung auch über eine einzelne Themen in Volksabstimmungen entscheidet?
当然，虚假信息是当今人们关注的一个主要
如今，虚假信息已成为人们关注的焦点，并可能对民主构成重大威胁，原因有以下几点：
1.虚假信息会破坏公众对民主体制的信心。当人们不知道该相信什么时，就会对政府、媒体甚至选举过程产生广泛的怀疑。
2.操纵舆论：如果信息是虚假的或被歪曲的，它就会被用来操纵舆论，影响选举和政治决策。这可能会导致无法反映民众真实意愿的选择。
Com certeza, a desinformação é uma grande
Preocupação nos dias de hoje e pode ser uma ameaça significativa à democracia por várias razões:
1. A desinformação pode minar a confiança do público nas instituições democráticas. Quando as pessoas não sabem em que ou no que acreditar, isso pode levar a um ceticismo generalizado em relação ao governo, à midia e até mesmo ao processo eleitoral.
2. Manipulação da opinião Pública, se as informações forem falsas ou distorcidas podem ser usadas para manipular a opinião pública, influenciando decisões eleitorais e políticas. Isso pode resultar em esco que não reflectem a vontade genuina da população.
我们对 "虚假信息 "这个流行词感到不安，它在讨论中被反复使用，尤其是在左翼绿色圈子里。谁、哪些（政治？）组织、政府、议会等决定什么是虚假信息？诚实的公民对这些决定有发言权吗？我们必须保持警惕，小心谨慎，确保官方下令压制某些所谓的不良言论不会导致公民进行不必要的审查，从而限制我们的意见和思想自由。这是受宪法保障的。瑞士公民有自己的思想，他们足够成熟，能够在当今信息泛滥的时代判断什么是严肃的，什么是不严肃的。我们不需要也不希望预先审查，当然更不希望有政治偏见的审查！这只存在于独裁统治中，而且现在依然存在。
Wir verspüren ein Unbehagen bel diesem, vor allem von links-grünen Kreisen immer wieder in die Diskussionen eingebrachten Modewort "Desinformation". Wer, welche (politischen?) Organisationen Regierungen Parlamente etc. entscheiden, was eine Desinformation ist? Haben rechtschaffene Bürger ein Mitspracherecht bei diesen Entscheidungen? Wir müssen aufmerksam sein und sehr gut aufpassen, dass behördlich verordnete Unterdrückungen von bestimmten, angeblich unerwünschten Aussagen nicht zu einer vom Bürger ungewollten Zensur und damit zur Beschneidung unserer Meinung- und Gedankenfreiheit führen. Diese ist verfassungsmässig garantiert. Die Schweizer Bürger sind selbständig denkend und reif genug, um bei der heutigen Informationsflut beurteilen zu können, was seriös ist und was nicht. Wir brauchen und wollen keine Vorzensur, schon gar nicht politisch einseitige! Das gab und gibt es nur in Diktaturen.
您好，感谢您的贡献。
不过，我不同意您的观点，即虚假信息是一个 "流行词"--而议会关于这一主题的大多数倡议都来自自民党。
谁来决定什么是虚假信息确实是一个棘手的问题，我在我的文章中也谈到了这个问题：https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/geistige-landesverteidigung-die-wege-mit-denen-europ%C3%A4ische-demokratien-wie-die-schweiz-der-neuen-bedrohungslage-begegnen/89057566。
然而，根据定义，虚假信息是指某人出于欺骗目的而分享的内容。因此，问题不在于诋毁不受欢迎的观点，而在于蓄意控制以欺骗为目的传播的内容。
这通常来自独裁政权，目的是破坏民主国家的稳定。
Guten Tag und vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag.
Ich muss Ihnen allerdings widersprechen, dass es sich bei Desinformation um ein "Modewort" handelt - und die meisten Parlamentsvorstösse zum Thema kommen aus den Reihen der FDP.
Die Frage, wer entscheidet, was Desinformation ist, ist tatsächlich heikel, wie ich in meinem Artikel auch angeschaut habe: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/geistige-landesverteidigung-die-wege-mit-denen-europ%C3%A4ische-demokratien-wie-die-schweiz-der-neuen-bedrohungslage-begegnen/89057566
Qua Definition sind Desinformation aber Inhalte, die jemand mit einer Täuschungsabsicht geteilt hat. Entsprechend: Es geht also nicht darum, missliebige Meinungen zu diskreditieren, sondern bewusst, mit Täuschungsabsicht gestreute Inhalte unter Kontrolle zu bringen.
Meist kommen diese von Diktaturen - und verfolgen eben die Absicht, Demokratien zu destabilisieren.
我相信，虚假信息是人类的一部分，它将与我们同在，但我们有办法与之斗争。虚假信息如此泛滥的原因之一是什么？ 学校没有教过的基本原则，却是司法系统的基础
任何国家，只要有两个或更多党派，就很容易出现虚假信息。政党越多，是非就越难分辨！
说简单点。司法系统就是一个很好的例子，它的运作完全遵循这一原则。
本质上，法庭、法官和两个当事方.......
法官只有倾听双方的意见，才能做出公正的裁决。别无他法，很简单.....。
在现实生活中，我们是分裂的，人们很少遵守法官必须遵守的规定，否则就没有公正可言？
人们非常两极分化，维护自己政党的立场，甚至没有机会倾听另一方的意见。很多时候，我们的判断是受情感而非理性的驱使。
没有学校会教你这些基本原则。
有一种方法可以发现真相，任何司法系统都是这样做的。
有三个步骤可以遵循。
第一步是从任何可能的渠道收集信息，但最重要的是要控制情绪...这就是法官正在做的。仔细聆听双方和每一个故事。
一旦收集到信息，就开始第二步：处理，你要处理信息 法官小组在做什么？仔细考虑每一条信息
最后一步，根据发现采取行动。或者在法庭上，法官宣读判决。
在当前的世界环境下，虚假信息就像雨后的蘑菇一样蓬勃发展......如果公民受到正确的教育，第二阶段处理的虚假信息就不会持续太久。
I believe disinformation is part of human kind and it will stay with us but its way to fight it. One of the reasons disinformation is so widespread? Basic principles that were not taught in school and yet its foundation of Justice System
Any Country that has 2 parties and more is prone to disinformation. More parties harder to distinguish right from wrong!
To make it simple. The Justice System is a perfect example and solely works on that Principe.
In essence, Court room, Judge and 2 parties.......
The judge can make a fair decision ONLY if he or she listens to both sides. There is no other way, it's simple.....
In real life we are divided, people rarely follow what Judge MUST follow otherwise there is no Justice?
People are very polarized and defending the stance of their political party without even giving the chance to listen to the other side. Many times we judge driven by emotions not reason.
No school teaches you those basic principles.
There is a way to discover the Truth, what any Justice system does.
There are three steps to follow.
First step is to collect information from any possible sources but very important is to disengage emotions.. That's what the Judge is doing. Carefully listen to both sides and every story.
Once you collect information you start the second step. PROCESSING, you process information That what panel of Judges doing.. Carefully consider every information
Last step, ACTION you act upon discovery. Or the Court, Judge read the verdict.
In the current world environment Disinformation is booming like mushrooms after rain... If citizens are educated right way disinformation in the Second phase of processing wouldn't last long.
感谢您的贡献！
其中有一些有趣的想法。然而，它们是建立在一个非常基本的思维错误之上的：在任何只有一个政党的国家，虚假信息都会更加盛行，而且不会受到审查--至少是公开审查。独裁政权散布虚假信息。
我还想知道，你是否能对每个人都抱有与法官一样的期望？毕竟，他们只能在专业框架内独立于情感来评估内容。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag!
Es sind einige spannende Überlegungen darunter. Sie liegen allerdings einem sehr grundlegenden Denkfehler auf: In jedem Land, in dem es nur eine Partei gibt, ist die Desinformation noch viel prägender und wird - zumindest öffentlich - nicht hinterfragt. Diktaturen verbreiten Desinformation.
Weiter frage ich mich, ob man von jeder Person gleich viel erwarten kann, wie von einer Richterin oder einem Richter? Diese können ja ebenfalls nur im professionellen Rahmen Inhalte unabhängig von ihren Emotionen bewerten.
没有根本性的思维错误，可能是你无法理解 ............
我把司法系统作为了解真相的最佳范例。
法官代表真相........
当然，你必须期待每个人都与真理保持一致。
在默认情况下，真理并不在乎你我的观点，我们有责任与真理保持一致。
虚假信息是掩盖真相的一种企图......你不必与虚假信息作斗争，最好是花精力教导社会如何了解真相，一旦你成功了，虚假信息就没有机会了。
我想说的是，如果社会使用适当的方法与直接民主制、任何民主制、独裁制中的虚假信息、错误信息、宣传和操纵作斗争，那么它们就不会有任何机会。
我不想谈细节！
三维和四维--七种通识教育
每所学校都应该有这些书，教孩子们如何思考。谁会这么做？在瑞士或美国，有哪所学校的教学计划中有这些书？
看看乌克兰的冲突........我知道这是一个不同的话题，但如果人们能够进行理性思考，我们就不应该出现这种会让世界走向灭亡的混乱局面......。
我们选择一方纯粹是出于情感，或者是虚假信息误导宣传操纵的结果..........。我们形成了自己的观点，这是非常危险的..........。直接民主或独裁并不重要，重要的是存在虚假信息，哪个社会更有能力与之抗衡？
爱德华-伯纳斯（Edward Bernays）在他的书中做了很好的解释，还有许多其他书籍都是很好的信息来源 .........
社交媒体和主流媒体是当今世界民主的巨大垃圾桶，真相就在那个桶里，就看你想去多深多 "脏 "的地方.......。
There is no fundamental error in thinking it can be your inability to understand ............
I took the Justice system as the best example of how to get to the TRUTH.
Judge represent the TRUTH........
Absolutely you have to expect from every person to align with the truth..
Truth by default doesn't care about your or mine opinion its our duty to align with it.
Disinformation is an attempt to hide the TRUTH…You don't have to fight Disinformation its better to spend energy to teach the Society how to reach the TRUTH once you succeed that, Disinformation doesn't have chance.
My point was Disinformation, Misinformation, Propaganda, Manipulation in Direct Democracy any Democracy, Dictatorship can't stand the chance if Society uses the proper Formula to fight that.
Didn't want to go into details!
TRIVIUM and QUADRIVIUM - Seven Liberal Arts
Every school should have those books and teach the children how to think.. Who does that? Which school in Switzerland or the USA has those books in the program?
Look at the conflict in Ukraine........ I know it is a different subject but we shouldn't have this mess that can bring the World to the end if people are capable of rational thinking......
We choose the side purely by emotions or is work of Disinformation Misinformation Propaganda Manipulation you name it………. And we form our opinions which is very dangerous ………. Direct Democracy or Dictatorship it doesn't matter Disinformation is present which society is more equipped to fight it?
Edward Bernays in his Book explains very well, and many other Books that are great sources of Information ………
Social Media and Mainstream media are in today world Huge Bucket of garbage in Democracy truth is in that Bucket its up to you how deep and “dirt” you want to go to reach it…….
感谢您的评论。当然，这取决于社会组织是否民主。没有哪个独裁国家会强制执行言论自由和新闻自由--与民主国家的公民不同，作为独裁国家的居民，你根本无法强制执行这些自由。
您写道，没有必要与虚假信息作斗争，而是要教会社会如何获取真相。
事实上，针对所有年龄段的媒体素养教育和关于深度伪造视频等的教育正是打击虚假信息的意义所在。
Vielen Dank für Ihre Ausführungen. Natürlich kommt es darauf an, ob eine Gesellschaft demokratisch organisiert ist. Es gibt keine Diktatur, in der Rede- und Pressefreiheit durchgesetzt würde - und anders als als Bürger in einer Demokratie hat man als Bewohner einer Diktatur keine Möglichkeit, sie durchzusetzen.
Sie schreiben, man müsse Desinformation nicht bekämpfen, sondern der Gesellschaft beibringen, wie diese die Wahrheit erlangt.
Tatsächlich ist Bildung im Bereich Medienkompetenz in allen Altersstufen und Aufklärung über Deepfake-Videos etc. genau das, was man unter Bekämpfung von Desinformation versteht.
我同意你对最后一句话的看法......。一个危险是，至少在美国，主流媒体经常兜售虚假信息。
我相信贵国也在传播虚假信息（不是自愿的），这就是为什么我认为与其与虚假信息作斗争，不如教育社会去寻找真相，并为此花费时间和金钱。
错误信息、虚假信息、宣传和操纵，这么多扭曲现实的方法是不可能对抗的，而且随着人们越来越聪明，操纵社会的方式也在不断改进。
这就是为什么我相信真相和教导社会如何找到真相是最好的方法.............。
事实上，这是每一个公民的公民责任，知道如何去面对它。
当我说瑞士和虚假信息........。我要指出俄罗斯乌克兰冲突，因为它对整个世界都非常重要....。
老实说，瑞士电视台发布了多少次维多利亚-努兰和杰弗里-派亚特美国官员决定谁将加入乌克兰政府的视频？不知道.....。
有多少瑞士人在观看主流媒体后会去俄罗斯电视台观看或试图了解俄罗斯想要什么？不多。
你看过美国国会议员在乌克兰向乌克兰军队发表演讲（2016 年），称是时候摧毁俄罗斯的视频吗？当我们回到华盛顿时，我们将尽自己的一份力量？
不，你们的政府在这个全球世界上做不到这一点........。这就是为什么我相信瑞士政府散布虚假信息，因为他们别无选择。
小布什在 9 月 11 日之后说过什么？你要么和我们在一起，要么反对我们.......。
我的观点是，虽然我们关注的是社交媒体上的虚假信息，但它确实存在。毫无疑问，它对社会是危险的，看看美国的亚历克斯-琼斯（Alex Jones）就知道了，他的信息战争 ......... 是一个极具破坏性的人。
但是，虚假信息的罪魁祸首往往是我们没有注意到的地方，那就是兜售政府议程的主流媒体。
I do agree with you about last statement...... One danger is that many times at least here in USA Mainstream Media pedaling Disinformation.
Your Country I believe spread Disinformation ( not willingly will get to that) too that is why I believe is better to educate Society to find the Truth and spend time and money there than fight Disinformation
Misinformation Disinformation Propaganda Manipulation , so much ways to twist reality that is impossible to fight , and as people get smarter and more wiser so the way to manipulate society improve
That is why I believe TRUTH and teach society how to find the truth is best way.............
Actually that is Civic duty of every Citizen to know how to alight with it.
When I say Swiss AND Disinformation…….. I will point out the Russia Ukraine conflict because it is very important for the entire World….
Be honest, how many times has Swiss TV published Video where Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt USA officials decide who would join the Ukraine Government? Not sure they are…..
How many Swiss people after watching Mainstream Media go to Russia TV and watch or try to understand what Russia wants? Not Many.
Did you see the video where US Congressmens give a speech to the Ukraine Army in Ukraine (2016), saying its time to destroy Russia? You do your part here when we come back to Washington we will do our part?
NO, Your Government in this Global world can't do that…….. That is why I may believe the Swiss Government spread Disinformation because there is no other way to survive.
What George Bush jr. said after September 11? You are either with us or against us…….
My point is while we are focusing on Social Media Disinformation, it is present. It is dangerous for society no doubt just look at Alex Jones here in USA , a very destructive person with his INFO WARS ………
But main Culprit of Disinformation is very often where we don't look at and that is Mainstream Media pedaling Government Agendas
但如果他认为如果没有美国的支持，乌克兰就会被轻易击败，那他就错了，对于一定距离的火箭来说，有英国和其他欧洲国家，尽管特朗普正在做的一切都会让他们背弃美国。除了这些英国或法国的火箭外，乌克兰所需要的就是成群的无人机，他们已经能够让一个操作员操控多架无人机，这就是他们所需要的一切，如果整个欧洲提供的甚至不是无人机，而是制造无人机的材料，因为他们是这方面的专家。乌克兰不需要美国提供任何东西。
Trump es asuntos politicos es cero cerebro ,esta dando vida al mostruo.Pero si cree que Ucrania sera vencida facilmete si no tiene el apoyo de USA se equivoca para para cohetes de cierta distancia esta inglaterra y otros paises europeos que por todo lo que esta haciendo trump le van a dar la espalda a USA.Ademas de esos cohetes ingleses o franceses todo lo que nesesita Ucrania es enjambres de drones y ya ye han podido hacer que un solo operador manipules multiples drones es todo lo que nesesita si toda europa proporciona ni siquiera drones sino material para contruirlos porque ellos son expertos en eso .Ucrania no necesita a USA para nada .Y el Oso se las vera igual como lo esta haciendo hasta la fecha Y trump vera como destruye el mismo a su pais en solo 4 años porque este racista en politica es totalmente nulo
瑞士模式最适合瑞士，不知道在其他国家是否可行。 虚假信息主要来自主流媒体和广播/电视。这在每个国家都会发生，而且很难控制。
The Swiss model is best for Switzerland, not sure it would work in other countries. Disinformation comes mostly from the mainstream press and radio/TV. That happens in every country and is very hard to control.
当然可以！
Eindeutig ja!
毫无疑问，在利用直接民主手段治理国家方面最有经验的国家是瑞士。我注意到，许多国家都在谈论有必要按照瑞士模式引入直接民主。但很少有人指出，瑞士只使用了部分直接民主工具。只有选择性全民公决和修改宪法的全民公决是在人民的倡议下举行的。没有人注意到，选择性全民投票涉及改变政府的任命方式。需要有一个神奇的公式，否则几乎不可能通过法律，因为反对党每次都会发起选择性全民投票，使法律无法通过。
我还缺少一份研究报告来解释直接民主工具的实施方面、优势和风险。
感谢您的来稿，其中强调了瑞士制度的一些重要方面。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag, der einige wichtige Aspekte des Schweizer Systems herausarbeitet.
不......政客主导政策和言论的国家最容易出现虚假信息。认为几个领导资格可疑、容易腐败的政客就能更好地提供正确信息，而不是他们喜欢的虚假信息，这是多么奇怪的想法。
美国每年在反华宣传上花费数亿美元。难怪西方世界把一切都归咎于中国。但在一个直接民主的国家里，几个反疫苗的庸医就能构成更大的 "虚假信息 "威胁吗？
有点像我们购买的美国战斗机。民众分裂了。政府花了好几次投票，费尽周折才获得选民的批准。还有一次投票要求避免购买美国战斗机，但政府还是照做了。这些喷气式飞机直接向咄咄逼人的美国发送信息。如果政府遵循了直接民主的要求，我们就不会坐在美国控制的昂贵的纸上。
No...countries where politicians dictate policy and speech are the most prone to disinformation. How strange to think a few easily corrupted politicians with dubious leadership qualifications will somehow be better at providing correct information versus their preferred disinformation.
The US spends hundreds of millions yearly on anti-china propaganda. Is it any wonder the western world blames China for everything? But a couple anti-vaxxer quacks in a direct democracy a somehow more of a "disinformation" threat?
A bit like the American fighter jets we purchased. The populace was split. It took the government several votes and lots of pushing to get voter approval. Another vote had been called on to avoid purchasing American jets..but the government went ahead and did so anyways. Jets that send information directly to the aggressive US. Had the government followed the demands of the direct democracy we would not be sitting on expensive paper weights that the US controls.
感谢您的评论！您似乎指的是激进的反疫苗接种活动家--为什么您认为虚假信息主要来自他们？
Vielen Dank für Ihren Kommentar! Sie beziehen sich anscheinend auf militante Impfgegner:innen - wieso denken Sie, dass Desinformation vor allem von diesen ausgeht?
反疫苗者与一个简单的例子完全不是我的观点。
声称直接民主国家更容易受到虚假信息问题的影响，这很奇怪......但是......如果哪怕有 10%的人在某个问题上消息不灵通，这是否就排除了其他 90%的人能够得出自己的结论，而不是被政府强制灌输信息？
出于某种原因，你甚至把美国也包括在内......美国绝不是一个直接民主的国家（我很想知道你认为美国人在哪些问题上可以投票，而不是由两个腐败政党中的一个来投票）。 政治家决定堕胎权......而不是公民。美国政客决定每年向 "国防 "投入数万亿美元，而不是民众。美国政客几乎对民众的所有政策发号施令。美国在全球民主指数中排名第 29 位，被认为是一个有缺陷的民主国家（瑞士作为完全民主国家排名第 8 位）
我还提到了美国赞助的反华宣传....，你没有提到吗？我们是否应该讨论一下所有支持以色列的宣传，这些宣传让以色列看起来似乎是永远的受害者，却对以色列几十年来的土地盗窃和犹太恐怖主义视而不见？当西方人为中国的防火墙和无法找到天安门广场而哭泣时，西方技术也同样无法为以色列的暴行提供结果。 在提到以色列几十年的暴行时，Swissinfo 甚至不允许你使用 "G "这个词。西方集体（包括你们自己的组织）很容易被视为提供虚假信息的罪魁祸首，但这是你们认为直接民主国家应该允许的唯一虚假信息吗？忽略声称比尔-盖茨在疫苗中植入微芯片的人很容易......但忽略政府/媒体的宣传和对话题的审查就不那么容易了。
你能举出几个例子，说明在大多数情况下，政府比普通民众更值得信任，而不是推行个人议程吗？
Anti-vaxxers were not at all my point versus a quick example.
Stange to claim direct democracies suffer more from some disinformation issue..f...but...if even 10% of the population suffered from being poorly informed on an issue does that somehow exclude the other 90% from being able to reach their own conclusions versus having government mandated information shoved down their throats?
For some reason you even included the US ...which in no way is a direct democracy (love to hear which issues you think the Americans get to vote on versus 1 of 2 corrupt political parties) . Politicians decide on abortion rights...not citizens. US politicians decide to toss $trillion yearly into "defense" not the populace. US politicians dictate pretty much all policies to the populace. The US is 29th on the Global Democracy Index and is considered a flawed democracy (Switzerland ranks 8th as a Full Democracy)
I also mentioned anti-china propaganda sponsored by the US....you didn't mention that? Should we discuss all the pro-israel propagandas which makes Israel seem to be the perpetual victim whilst ignoring decades of land theft and jewish terrorism that Israel turned a blind eye to? While westerners cry about China's firewall and not being able to find tiananmen square the same could be said of western technology not giving results for Israel's atrocities. Swissinfo won't even let you use the "G" word when referring to decades upon decades of israeli atrocities. The western collective (to include your own organisation) is easily seen as guilty of providing disinformation yet this is the only disinformation that you believe should be allowed in direct democracies? It's easy enough to ignore the guy claiming Bill Gates is putting microchips in vaccines...not quite so easy to ignore government/press propaganda and censorship on topics.
Could you give a few examples where the government turned out to be more trustworthy than the overall populace versus pushing personal agendas for the most part?
亲爱的斯密斯
非常感谢你发表的丰富多彩的评论！当然，您说得没错，每个人都最不可能看到自己的偏见。 在您的新评论中，您提到了反疫苗接种活动家，所以我就注意到了这一点。我现在才意识到，他们与您的旧评论有关联。
毫无疑问，对政府立场采取批判性立场是有意义的。但批判性地将虚假信息主题化并不意味着我们应该完全依赖政府立场。
虚假信息包括以欺骗为目的传播的误导性和虚假信息。它可以来自各国政府，也可以来自私人行为者。这场辩论背后的问题并不意味着应如何处理虚假信息。它提出了一个供讨论的话题，并提到了洛桑 EPF 的一位教授所关心的问题。
正如您在之前的评论中批评的那样，您提到了美国各州。美国许多州都发展了人民权利。将整个国家归类为有缺陷的民主国家并不能改变这一点，恰恰相反：加利福尼亚等州的民众能否了解自己的情况，这个问题越是重要，一般的民主体制就越糟糕。正是在一个存在问题的体制中，虚假信息的风险才变得更加重要。与您所写的相反，事实上，美国各州民众对堕胎权的投票次数创下了历史新高。您可以在这里找到更多相关信息： https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
关于与当前加沙战争有关的种族灭绝指控，南非目前正在对其提起诉讼，我们作为新闻媒体进行了报道，例如在这个播客中：
https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/a-look-into-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel/id1506227169?i=1000642605195
关于中东冲突和巴勒斯坦战争，我想告诉大家，我个人认为 "犹太恐怖主义 "这个词令人讨厌，除非你说的是巴鲁克-戈尔茨坦（Baruch Goldstein）。
只要国际法庭还没有做出判决，以色列在加沙战争中的行为如何归类的问题就会一直存在争议。
一般来说，我们在辩论中只讨论一个话题。在这种情况下，这就是数字虚假信息对直接民主可能产生的影响问题。
此致敬礼、
本杰明-冯-威尔
Lieber Smiss
Vielen Dank für Ihre vielseitigen und -schichtigen Kommentare! Sie haben natürlich Recht, dass alle Menschen ihre eigenen Biases am wenigsten sehen. In Ihrem neuen Kommentar haben Sie auf Impfgegner Bezug genommen, deshalb habe ich das aufgegriffen. Dass sie verbunden waren mit Ihren älteren Kommentaren, habe ich nun gemerkt.
Nun, es steht ausser Frage, dass es sinnvoll ist, eine kritische Haltung gegenüber Regierungspositionen einzunehmen. Aber eine kritische Thematisierung von Desinformation bedeutet ja nicht, dass man behauptet, man solle sich einzig auf Regierungspositionen stützen.
Desinformation umfasst irreführende und falsche Information, die mit Täuschungsabsicht verbreitet wird. Sie kann von verschiedenen Regierungen ausgehen oder auch von privaten Akteuren. Die Frage hinter dieser Debatte impliziert nicht, wie mit Desinformation umgegangen werden soll. Sie stellt - mit Verweis auf einen Professor der ETH Lausanne, der diese Sorge hat - ein Thema zur Diskussionen.
Wie bereits in einem früheren Kommentar kritisieren Sie, dass ein Bezug zu den US-Bundesstaaten gemacht wird. Viele US-Bundesstaaten haben ausgebaute Volksrechte. Die Einstufung des gesamten Landes als flawed democracy ändert daran nichts, im Gegenteil: Die Frage, dass sich die Bevölkerung in Staaten wie Kalifornien informieren kann, stellt sich ja umso mehr, je schlechter es um die generellen demokratischen Institutionen bestellt ist. Gerade in einem System mit Problemen wird das Desinformationsrisiko ja wichtiger. Anders, als Sie schreiben, ist es übrigens so, dass gerade über Abtreibungsrechte rekordmässig oft von der Bevölkerung in US-Bundesstaaten abgestimmt wird. Hier finden Sie mehr zum Thema: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
Im Bezug auf den Genozidvorwurf im Zusammenhang mit dem gegenwärtigen Krieg in Gaza, der nun durch die Klage von Südafrika verhandelt wird, berichten wir als journalistisches Medium, zum Beispiel im Rahmen dieses Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/a-look-into-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel/id1506227169?i=1000642605195
Bezüglich dem Nahostkonflikt und dem Krieg in Palästina möchte ich Ihnen persönlich gerne mitteilen, dass ich den Begriff "jüdischer Terrorismus" geschmacklos finde, wenn Sie nicht gerade von Baruch Goldstein sprechen.
Die Frage, wie das israelische Handeln im Gazakrieg eingestuft wird, bleibt kontrovers, so lange kein internationales Gericht zu einem Urteil gekommen ist.
Generell versuchen wir in unseren Debatten über eine Thematik zu diskutieren. Hier soll es um die Frage der möglichen Auswirkungen von digitaler Desinformation auf direkte Demokratien gehen.
Herzlich,
Benjamin von Wyl
关于虚假信息，至少有四种立场：1.故意散布虚假信息，让人们远离真实信息的人；2.自以为是地散布虚假信息的人（过失散布），结果也是如此；3.因为在虚假信息的海洋中找不到真实信息，而无法获得真实信息的人；4.为了能够在虚假信息面前确定方向，主动核对信息，从而找到真相和现实的人。
对于民主而言，人们必须习惯于经常寻求充分的信息，这样他们才不会被隐藏在虚假信息背后的反民主运动所迷惑，或者沉浸在大量的信息中，即使这些信息是真实的，他们也无法及时吸收所有信息，从而对某些事情采取立场。
民主是一种政治现象，其动机是尊重他人及其权利，尊重法律。人们的良知需要为此而形成，世界需要进入正确的位置：没有人被奴役，没有人得不到文化，没有人处于贫困之中。无论身处何地，所有人的国际人权都将得到保障。
Existem ao menos quatro posições da desinformação: 1. Quem dolosamente a espalha para afastar as pessoas da informação real; 2. Quem a espalha acreditando ser verdade (culposamente a espalha) e tem o mesmo resultado; 3. Quem fica sem ter acesso a informação real por não encontrá-la em meio ao mar de desinformações; 4. Quem tem o trabalho ativo de fazer a checagem das informações e com isso achar a verdade e a realidade para poder se orientar diante disso.
É vital para a democracia que as pessoas se acostumem a buscar frequentemente estar bem informadas para não se deixarem levar por movimentos antidemocráticos que se escondem através de informações falsas ou de serem imersas por tanta informação que, ainda que reais, não terão como assimilar tudo a tempo de se posicionar sobre algo.
Democracia é um fenômeno político motivado por respeito às demais pessoas e a seus direitos e respeito às leis. É preciso formar a consciência das pessoas para ela e é preciso movimentar o mundo para a posição adequada: nenhuma pessoa escravizada, nenhuma pessoa sem acesso a cultura, nenhuma pessoa na miséria. Todas as pessoas com seus direitos internacionais humanos garantidos onde quer que estejam.
感谢您的关注。我把'让瑞士经济适应地球极限'的全民公决作为一个例子，说明一大批政治家充其量只是对农业和工业知之甚少。我同意他们是少数。然而，在民主远没有那么直接的欧盟，确实通过了一些影响过大的法律/宣言。
.
总的来说，我完全同意您的观点，即错误信息和错误决策也可能适用于政治家，而一个运转良好的国家必须对此有强有力的保障。
Thank you for the interest. I put the referendum of 'adapting the Swiss economy to the planet limits' as one example that a large group of politicians were at best poorly informed about farming and industry. I agree that they were the minority. However, the European Union, where democracy is far less direct, did pass some very over-reaching laws / manifests.
.
I generally fully agree with you, that misinformation and bad decisions can apply to politicians, too, and a well functioning country must have strong safeguards against this.
非常感谢你与众不同的评论！
Vielen Dank für Ihren differenzierenden Kommentar!
A. 停止资助政党。
以美国为例。 花在选举上的钱多得离谱，令人不齿。 如果你们把这些钱花在人民的福利上。 !!
B.民主的危险点：民主人士会试图说服（如果需要的话）对立的一方。
极权主义者不会试图说服，而是使用武力和恐惧。
你永远无法用语言打败暴君，你必须用武力。
这就是问题所在！
回顾过去，这样的例子不胜枚举。
在 Zwitserland，你们有一个很好的制度，请坚持下去。我只能希望有更多的国家效仿。But.............
A. stop the financing of political parties.
take an example of the USA. The amounts spend on elections is ridiculous and disgracefully. If you would spend that money on your peoples welfare. !!
B. The dangerous points of democracy : a democrate will try to convince ( if needed) the opposite party with arguments.
A totalitarian will not try to convince, but apply force and fear.
You can never beat a tyrant with words, you have to do it with force.
And that is the problem !
Look back in the past, so many examples.
In Zwitserland you have a good system, pls stick to that. I can only hope that more countries will follow. But.............
Swissinfo 是瑞士领先的信息提供商，很快我们就会像美国一样信息灵通。
Swissinfo est le premier des informateur en Suisse, bientôt, on sera, aussi , bien informés que les États Unis.
我认为人工智能对瑞士的威胁最小，因为联邦委员会是由政治竞争对手组成的，没有任何政党在数量上占优势。在这里，哪个政党赢得选举并不重要。他们都不会夺取国家权力。我唯一担心的是，联邦委员会是在一个神奇公式而非宪法规定的脆弱基础上建立起来的。
当然，虚假信息可能来自人工智能，但也可能来自人类。总的来说，谢谢你有趣的观点。您说得没错，这种旨在平等对待不同立场的政府形式，也可能平等地获取信息。
Natürlich kann Desinformation von KI ausgehen - Sie kann aber auch von Menschen ausgehen. Generell danke ich Ihnen für Ihre spannende Perspektive. Tatsächlich haben Sie Recht, dass diese auf Ausgleich der verschiedenen Positionen zielende Regierungsform auch einen Ausgleich im Zugang zur Information bewirken mag.
在财政部的问题上，国会和银行从未达成过一致。现在是华尔街接触国会议员的时候了。
El capitolio y el banco nunca llegan a un acuerdo cuando de el departamento de el tesoro se trata. Ya es hora de que wall street haga un acercamiento a miembros de el congresso
直接民主制限制了政客滥用权力，得不偿失。在 21 世纪，对国家繁荣和生存构成更大威胁的是与社会大众脱节的封闭政党。
.
我指出，这个问题是片面的，因为它忽略了政治家，正如其他评论者所注意到的那样。这也很容易被误解为空洞民主的建议，因为据说公民太愚蠢，无法找到正确的信息，政治家应该绕过他们，当然是善意的。
.
最近一次被否决的全民公决就是一个很好的例子，不能假定政治家比社会本身更了解社会。人们可能会担心--来自大城市的年轻绿色政治家们是否真的了解瑞士的农业和工业是如何运作的？
Direct democracy limits abuse of power by politicians, and this outweighs costs. In the 21. century, far bigger danger to the prosperity and survival of countries are closed political parties disconnected from the general society.
.
I point that the question is one sided as it omits politicians, like other commenters noticed. It can also can be easily mis-constructed as a proposal to hollow democracy, because supposedly citizens are too stupid to find correct information, and politicians should bypass them, of course benevolently.
.
A recent rejected referendum is a perfect example that politicians cannot be assumed to be better informed about the society than the society itself. One can worry - whether the Young Green politicians, young people from big cities, really understand what makes farming and industry of Switzerland work?
感谢您的评论。您指的是哪一次全民公决？谁知情，谁不知情，谁了解瑞士，这些都是问题的症结所在。瑞士的大多数政治家都不住在大城市，也不是环保主义者。因此，如果您认为政客们无视民众的危险，那么他们很难成为有绿色议程的政客，因为他们并不占多数。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Kommentar. Welches Referendum meinen Sie denn? Die Frage, wer informiert ist und wer nicht, sowie wer versteht, was die Schweiz ausmacht, macht die Frage ja so schwierig. Die Mehrheit der Politikerinnen und Politiker in der Schweiz lebt jedenfalls nicht in Grosstädten und ist auch nicht grün. Also, wenn Sie die Gefahr sehen, dass Politikerinnen und Politiker die Bevölkerung übergehen, wären das wohl kaum Politikerinnen und Politiker mit einer grünen Agenda, weil diese keine Mehrheit haben.
我曾在多个国家生活过，在意大利和马耳他呆过很长时间。我强烈建议大家不惜一切代价捍卫瑞士的民主模式。欧洲各国所谓的民主几乎没有什么民主可言。我还强烈不相信欧洲的结构，避免签订 "阉割 "瑞士模式的协议，因为协议和义务都受制于甚至不是由人民直接选举产生的结构。
Ho vissuto in vari paesi spendendo molto tempo in Italia e Malta. Consiglio fortemente a tutti di difendere a tutti i costi la DEMOCRAZIA modello svizzero. Quelle che vengono chiamate democrazie in vari paesi europei hanno ben poco di democratico. Diffiderei fortemente anche delle strutture europee evitando accordi che "castrino" il modello svizzero con accordi ed obbligazioni soggiacenti a strutture che non vengono nemmeno direttamente elette dal popolo.
当然，虚假信息对我们所有人来说都是一个问题，我认为这是哥伦比亚问题的一个重要部分，因为新闻和媒体是由右翼人士管理的，这些人有自己的利益，而不关心让人民知道他们在做什么。
Pero por supuesto la desinformación nos jode a todos, creo que en gran parte es el problema de Colombia, pues los noticieros y medios de comunicación son administrados por personas de derecha, personas q tienen sus propios intereses y q lo q menos les importa es q el pueblo sepa lo q hacen.
社交网络解放了言论，让我们能够获取无格式化的信息。
尽管存在危险，尤其是算法的危险，但我们生活在一个更加自由的时代。
自由意志和个人客观性使我们有可能理清事情的来龙去脉。
因此，意识形态正在受到质疑，而在此之前，这些意识形态都是由政府或垄断信息的既得利益者所掌控的媒体所传播的，直到最近，这些意识形态还在传播。
以 "觉醒 "现象为例，它是通过各种形式的宣传（广告、电影、表演、电视剧等）强加于人的。
强加并不意味着接受。
绝大多数人并不支持这种由少数人夺取权力的做法，他们尊重少数人，但并不认为他们是楷模。
这违背了人类的自然法则。
人民对自由意志的非正式接管凸显了民主政体进行调整的必要性。
个人的这种接管遭到了记者的拒绝和否认，他们认为只有自己才有思考的能力，并偏离了自己的使命，即报道事实和阐明道理。
记者成了审查员和审问者，他们的话听不进去，也不可信，因为他们与利益过于紧密地结合在一起，而这些利益似乎并不是人民的利益。
因此，瑞士的政治体制虽然不完善，但却是当今最有条件适应民主变革的体制。
瑞士的公民投票制度使民主与人民的表达得以公平协调。
法国和欧盟最好能从中得到启发，因为西方国家的人民不会再等待，他们会相信那些为他们提供常识性变革的国家，而这些变革正是他们所希望的，现在这些变革正来自阿根廷和美国。
Les réseaux sociaux ont libérés la parole et permettent d'accéder à une information non formatée.
Malgré les dangers et particulièrement des algorithmes nous vivons une plus grande période de liberté .
Le libre arbitre et l'objectivité personnelle permette de faire le tri.
Cela a pour conséquence de remettre en question des idéologies qui étaient jusqu'ici véhiculer par des médias aux mains soit de gouvernements soit d'interet particulier monopolisant l'information et jusqu'à récemment la communication.
Si nous prenons en exemple le phénomène woke celui ci s'est imposé via une propagande aux diverses formes ( publicité, films,spectacles, séries tv,..)
Imposé ne veut pas dire accepté.
La vaste majorite des peuples ne cautionne pas cette prise de pouvoir des minorités qui par ailleurs ils respectent mais ne considèrent pas comme modèle.
Celui ci allant à l'encontre des lois naturelles de l'humanité.
La reprise en main informelle du libre arbitre par les peuples souligne la nécessité de l'adaptation des démocraties.
Cette reprise en main par les individus est rejetés et niés par les journalistes qui pensent qu'eux seuls sont capables de penser et s'écartent de leur mission qui est de rapporter des faits et d'éclairer un raisonnement.
Journalistes devenus censeurs et inquisiteurs leur parole est inaudible et non crédible car trop affidés à des intérêts qui n'apparaissent pas comme celui des peuples.
Pour cela le système politique Suisse même imparfait est aujourd'hui le mieux armé pour s'adapter aux changements democratique indispensables
Le référendum citoyen tel qu'il est paramètré en Suisse permet de concilier démocratie et expression du peuple équitablement.
La France et l'UE ferait bien de s'en inspirer car les peuples occidentaux n'attendront pas et feront confiance à ceux qui leur offre les changements de bon sens espérés et qui viennent aujourd'hui d'Argentine ou des USA.
感谢您的贡献。瑞士的直接民主工具的确被视为社会平等的一种手段。然而，这始终是与议会相结合的：与实际举行全民公决相比，议员们的行动更经常以全民公决的可能性为特点。
不过，有一点我不同意您的观点：您在文章中提到了 "人类的自然法则"。根本不存在这样的规律。当然，人类有第一本性，但这与我们今天的生活相去甚远，例如，我们生活在城市里，而我们在生物学上还没有适应城市。然而，人类也有第二和第三本性，它们是文化特性，因此不受任何已知或未知 "自然法则 "的制约。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Tatsächlich gelten die Instrumente der direkten Demokratie in der Schweiz als Mittel zum gesellschaftlichen Ausgleich. Dies aber immer auch im Zusammenspiel mit dem Parlament: Häufiger, als dass ein Referendum tatsächlich ergriffen wird, sind die Parlamentarierinnen und Parlamentarier in ihrem Handeln von der Möglichkeit eines Referendums geprägt.
In einem Punkt muss ich Ihnen aber widersprechen: Sie schreiben von "den natürlichen Gesetzen der Menschheit". Solche gibt es nicht. Die Menschen haben eine erste Natur, klar, aber diese ist relativ weit von unserem heutigen Leben entfernt, etwa im Hinblick darauf, dass wir in Städten wohnen, wofür wir uns biologisch noch nicht angepasst haben. Die Menschen haben aber auch eine zweite und dritte Natur, die kulturell geprägt sind - und entsprechend keinen bekannten oder unbekannten "natürlichen Gesetzen" unterliegen.
我是气候公民大会成员，国家环境奖秘书长。在西班牙，就像在所有国家一样，无论它们是否民主，来自议会和政党的虚假信息也通过媒体广泛传播。正是这些政党根据自己的利益，恶意支持保护表达权的民主制度。
因此，就像我们收到官方通知一样，当信息具有普遍性、真实性和科学性时，公众就有必要接收。
Soy miembro de la Asamblea Ciudadana para el Clima, Secretario general , Premio Nacional de Medioambiente. En España como en todos los países sean democrática , o no, también la desinformación desde los parlamentos los partidos se amplia a través de los medios de información que no informan a los ciudadanos que es opinión o que es información verdadera como deben públicar, así manipulan la opinión pública. Son los mismos partidos políticos que según sus intereses, se apoyan con mala fé por la democracia que protegen los derechos expresión.
Así se hace necesario que la opinión pública reciba , como cuando recibimos una notificación oficial, cuando las informaciones sean de interés general, veraces y apoyadas en la ciencia.
虚假信息或假新闻的传播与民主背道而驰，只有利于特定的精英群体，他们为了自己的利益处理特权信息，接近政府和权力圈子。重要的是要考虑到埃隆-马斯克（Elon Musk）控制推特（现名 X）的原因，以及在元控制的社交网络中建立的修改机制，在这些网络中，信息未经检查，有选择性地屏蔽与 "这些社交网络的主流意识形态 "相悖的信息。
阿根廷总统通过 "平衡选举"（54% MILEI 对 44%UP）上任就是一个值得考虑的例子，因为没有任何力量的支持率超过 40%，与第二名的差距为 10%。在大选中，官方主义获得了 37%的选票，MILEI 的 LLA 获得了 29.9%的选票（比 PASO 少了近两个百分点，而 PASO 是为确认候选人而进行的强制性内部选举），PRO 获得了 24.5%的选票，排名第三。由于假新闻、媒体散布这些谎言以及 UP 政府的糟糕管理，MILEI 获得了胜利。一旦 Milei 赢得选票，他就被隔离在 CABA 的一家重要酒店长达 4 个月之久，这家酒店由他的主要股东之一所有，主要公司的律师事务所在那里起草了法律基础及其违宪法令，他正在发布这些法令，以逃避行政部门和购买议会中的遗嘱（参议员 Kuider 在巴拉圭共和国边境被捕，携带超过 200.他在巴拉圭共和国边境被捕，非法携带 200 多万美元入境，并从法律基础的辩论直至其获得批准，试图在该国以 60 多万美元的价格重新开展房地产业务，与帮助批准该法律的管理层和他的投票不谋而合。
La desinformacion o noticias falsas difundidas atenta contra la democracia y solo favorece a un grupo selecto de la elite que maneja informacion privilegiada , cerca de los circulos de gobierno y poder, para su beneficio propio. Es importante tener en cuenta porque Elon Musk toma el control de Twiter (hoy llamado X) y la modificacion que se establecio en las redes sociales controladas por meta , donde no se chequea la informacion, y hay bloqueos selectivos a información contraria a la " ideologia dominante de estas redes sociales".
Un caso a tomar en cuenta es el presidente que asumio en Argentina por medio de un balotage ( 54% MILEI CONTRA 44%UP ), por no conseguir ninguna fuerza mas del 40% y 10% de diferencia con el segundo. En las elecciones generales el oficialismo obtuvo el 37%, la LLA de milei 29.9% ( casi dos puntos menos que en las PASO que son las internas obligatorias para validar los candidatos) y en tercer lugar el PRO CON EL 24.5%). gracias a las fake news , los medios difundiendo esas mentiras y la mala gestion del gobierno de UP LE DA EL TRIUNFO DE MILEI. Una vez que Milei gano el balotage estuvo 4 meses aislado en un importante hotel de la CABA , propiedad de uno de sus principales apotantes, donde los estudios de abogados de las principales empresas redactaron la ley bases y sus decretos anticonstitucionales q va emitiendo eludiendo el poder ejecutivo y comprando voluntades en el parlamento ( el senador kuider fue detenido en la forntera de la rep de Paraguay , ingresando con mas de 200.000 dolares ilegalmente y a partir del debate de la ley bases hasta su aprobacion intento relaizar operaciones inmobiliarias en ese pais por mas de 600000 dolares, coincidencia con la gestion y su voto que ayudo a la aprobacion de esa Ley.
