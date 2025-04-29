你所在的国家是如何治疗精神疾病的？
大多数精神疾病患者都会接受抗抑郁药物的治疗，但在三分之一的病例中，这些药物显示无效。对于这部分患者，替代疗法正逐渐受到青睐。在瑞士，越来越多的精神疾病患者被推荐接受电疗或迷幻辅助心理治疗。
相关内容
时事通讯：瑞士媒体里的中国
你所在的地区有类似的治疗方法吗？抑或你所在的国家推行治疗抑郁症及精神疾病的其他替代治疗方法？
如果你想匿名分享任何与此相关的个人经历，请发送电子邮件至 aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch，直接与我联系。
请在下面与我们直接分享你的见闻！
为什么电击疗法在精神病学领域卷土重来：
相关内容
被误解的“电”：神经刺激疗法重塑瑞士精神疾病治疗格局
相关内容
从荣格到迷幻药：瑞士如何改变了人类对精神疾病的认知？
您好，我在泰国生活了 15 年。不过，我不是 "心理健康治疗 "方面的专家。不过，我还是要说以下几点。 泰国有训练有素的心理学家和精神病学家，但也许还不够。国立医院和私立医院都设有 "精神科"，也有可能 "转院"。这里的 "心理问题 "也相对较多，但不像欧洲那么明显和潜在。因为家庭.这里最强大的支柱仍然是家庭，即使是精神病患者，只要家庭能够支持他们，而泰国人在这方面非常强大和优秀。我认为最大的问题群体是吸毒者和酗酒者....，"电话成瘾者 "也在慢慢增加。对于泰国当局和社会服务机构来说，他们也是一个真正的挑战。但我认为，每个人都会得到 "某种 "形式的专业帮助。
Guten Tag, ich lebe seit 15 Jahren in Thailand. Bin aber kein Spezialist betreffend "psychische - Kranken - Behandlungen". Trotzdem folgendes. Es gibt in Thailand gut ausgebildete Psychologen und Psychiater, vielleicht nicht genug. In staatlichen wie privaten Spitälern gibt es "psychische" Abteilungen, oder die Möglichkeit, weiter "verschoben" zu werden. Es gibt auch relativ viele "psychische Probleme" hier aber die sind nicht so offensichtlich und latent wie in Europa. WEGEN DER FAMILIE . Die stärkste Säule hier ist immer noch die Familie auch bei psychisch kranken Menschen, solange die Familie das tragen kann, und die Thais sind in diser Beziehung sehr stark und gut. Ich denke die grösste Problemgruppe sind Drogen- und Alkohlsüchtige....und langsam kommen auch noch die "Telefonsüchtigen" dazu. Die sind für die thailändischen Behörden und Sozialdienste auch eine echte Herausforderung. Aber ich denke es wird allen in "irgend-einer" Form fachmännisch geholfen. pje
感谢您的分享！
Thanks for sharing!
我认识的一位青少年遇到了一些 "困难"（挑战），有人建议他去瑞士看心理医生。他的主要经历是，这位心理学家就是不肯放手。当这位青少年不愿意每周来两次或一次时，心理学家恳求他至少每月来一次。最后，是青少年不得不终止医生的工作，而不是相反。没有所谓的 "治疗"，他过得更好......
One teenager I knew had some 'difficulties' (challenges) and it was recommended that he see a Psychologist in Switzerland. The main experience was that this Psychologist just did not want to let go. When the teenager did not want to come twice then once a week the Psychologist begged for at least once a month. Finally it was the Teenager who had to terminate the Doctor and not the other way around. And he was better off without the so-called 'treatment'...
认知行为疗法
Terapia cognitivo conductual
我曾经和我十几岁的儿子一起在这里向一位瑞士心理医生咨询过几个月。我发现这位受过医学训练的人显得冷漠、不近人情，有时甚至会提出一些不专业、不近人情的建议。有一次，他甚至建议我和妻子（夫妻治疗），也许我们离婚是件好事。____Back in Asia, where people are super busy to earn money to pay for their livelihood, mental health is less prominent although there are outliers.人们没有时间患精神病。 对于那些有时间的人来说，许多人并不寻求治疗，原因就像刚才所说的（钱）。对于那些有能力的人来说，这就像一辆豪车，只有少数人能买得起，而当他们买得起时，他们会说这辆车非常好。
I once consulted a swiss psychiatrist here together with my teenage son over several months. I find that the medically trained person appeared aloof and disengaged and sometimes even offer unprofessional and unsympathetic advice. At one point he even suggested to me and my wife (couples therapy) that perhaps it is good that we divorce.____Back in Asia, where people are super busy earning money to pay for their livelihood, mental health is less prominent although there are outliers. People don't have time to be mentally ill. For those who have, many do not seek treatment because the reason just stated (money). For those who can, it is like a luxury car, only a few can afford it and when they do, they say it is very good.
大家好、
我在瑞士呆过一年，那里的医疗费用很高，药品也很贵。
在我的巴基斯坦，许多医院的各种治疗都是免费的，癌症在每个国家都很昂贵，但在巴基斯坦，你可以到 Shoukat Khanam 医院（前总理伊姆兰-汗的医院）就诊，对所有人都是完全免费的。
对每个人都要诚实，永远快乐。
Hello Everyone,
I spend one year in Switzerland there medical treatment is very costly and medicine is also very expensive.
In my Pakistan every kind of treatment in many hospital is free, and Cancer is too much expensive in every country but in Pakistan you can come in Shoukat Khanam Hospital (Ex.Prime Minister Imran Khan's Hospital ) is completely free for everyone.
Be very honest with everyone and be very happy always .
感谢您的贡献，巴基斯坦是如何治疗精神疾病的？除了价格标签，还有什么不同吗？
Thanks for your contribution, how are mental illnesses treated in Pakistan? Anything different besides the price tag
我曾经读到过这样一则报道：在瑞士，按人口平均计算的心理医生人数比世界上任何地方都多。然而，如果你在工作中提到自己有精神问题，或者压力过大或职业倦怠，往往不会得到雇主的同情。事实上，如果你休息一段时间来解决这个问题，之后再找工作，在面试时不得不解释简历中的任何漏洞，也会是个问题。
I once read there are more psychiatrists per head of population in Switzerland than anywhere else in the world. However, mention you have mental problems at work, or too much stress or burnout, often results in very little sympathy from employers. In fact, if you take a break to deal with it, getting a job afterwards, having to explain any gaps in your resume at an interview, can be problematic too.
感谢您的回复。我的同事曾在 2019 年介绍过职业倦怠和瑞士的情况，但如果您想阅读的话，这篇文章仍然很有意义： https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/mental-health_why-the-world-is-so-divided-on-burnout/45023452
Thanks for your reply. My colleague covered burnout and Switzerland in 2019, but the piece is still relevant if you'd like to read it: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/mental-health_why-the-world-is-so-divided-on-burnout/45023452
有 80 多名持证的迷幻治疗师（精神科医生、医生、心理治疗师和心理学家）都有资格进行迷幻治疗，你怎么能说日内瓦大学医院是唯一一家可以进行迷幻治疗的医院呢？到目前为止，他们每年治疗约 600 名病人。
巴塞尔大学也用迷幻药治疗酗酒者，苏黎世大学用死藤水（一种不会呕吐的死藤水）治疗抑郁症。
这简直是光秃秃的研究，我简直不敢相信！
苏珊娜-塞勒
编辑 gaiamedia goodnews
How can you claim that the University Hospital ofGeneva is the only one to administer psychedelic treatments when there are over 80 licensed psychedelic therapists (psychiatrists and doctors and psychotherapist and psychologists working in delegation) licensed to do so. They treat about 600 patient a year by now.
The same goes for the University of Basel, where alcoholics are treated with LSD, or at the University of Zürich where depression is treated with pharmahuasca (a version of ayahuasca where you don't vomit).
This si so bald researched I just can't believe it!
Susanne Seiler
Editor gaiamedia goodnews
亲爱的苏珊娜，非常感谢你的评论。这篇文章并没有说 HUG 是唯一提供迷幻治疗的地方。文中引用的一位病人是在私人诊所接受治疗的，而另一位病人是在诊所接受治疗的。事实上，我们提到，2024 年共颁发了 686 份特殊授权，少数几家私人诊所、伯尔尼、苏黎世和弗里堡的大学诊所以及 HUG 都提供这种治疗。我们将注意到巴塞尔大学诊所的情况，并在必要时进行修改。最好的，Aylin
Dear Susanne, many thanks for your comment. The piece doesn't say HUG is the only place to offer psychedelic treatments. One of the patients quoted in the piece followed his treatment in a private practice, while the other did so at a clinic. In fact, we mention that 686 exceptional authorisations were delivered in 2024, and that a handful of private clinics, the university clinics of Bern, Zurich, Fribourg along with the HUG, offer the treatment. We will take note of Basel University clinic and amend if necessary. Best, Aylin
每个州都有几家精神病诊所。苏黎世精神病院（PUK）治疗各种类型的精神疾病。其他诊所也是如此。目前，我们几乎没有精神科医生。他们的工资很低。
In jedem Kanton gibt es mehrere psychiatrische Kliniken. Die PUK (Psychische Klinik Zürich) behandelt alle Arten von Psychischen Erkrankungen. Das gilt auch für andere Kliniken. Zur Zeit haben wir kaum Psychiater. Sie werden schlecht bezahlt.
在美国纽约，几乎没有谈话疗法。精神科医生威胁你服用最危险的导致糖尿病的抗精神病药。这里有诺斯威尔（Northwell）等私营连锁医院，也有朝圣者（Pilgrim）等国营医院（很多是黑帮成员），这些医院会对人进行电击（ECT），破坏人的记忆。
磁性经颅磁刺激疗法和超声波疗法很少见。在扎克山庄，当我报告一名19岁的年轻人被强奸时，护士长关掉了电话，他们用哈多针刺我的脖子。我们需要像瑞士那样，在有投票倡议的半数州就尊重身体自主权进行全民公决。
In New York, United States there is almost no talk therapy. The psychiatrist threatens you to take the most dangerous diabetes-causing antipsychotic. There are privately owned hospital chains such as Northwell and state owned such as Pilgrim (many gang members) which electrocutes (ECT) people, damaging memory.
Magnetic TMS and ultrasound are rare. At Zucker Hillside the head nurse shut off the phone when I was reporting a 19 year old had been raped and they stabbed me with a haldol needle to the neck. We need a referendum like the Swiss had on respecting bodily autonomy in the half of states that have ballot initiatives.
感谢您分享自己的经历。如果您需要帮助，可以拨打几条求助热线，如美国的全国精神疾病联盟（NAMI）热线 1-800-950-6264。在瑞士，患者可以联系 Pro Mente Sana，这是一个支持精神疾病患者需求和权利的国家基金会。他们的电话是 0848 800 858。
Thank you for sharing your experience. There are several helplines available if you need support, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in the U.S. on 1-800-950-6264. In Switzerland, patients can contact Pro Mente Sana, the national foundation that supports the needs and rights of people affected by mental illnesses. They are on 0848 800 858.
我还想提一下几天前发表在《美国精神病学杂志》上的一项题为 "美国心理治疗趋势 "的研究。该研究发现，2018 年至 2021 年间，美国的精神疾病治疗发生了一些变化，而且相当有趣。____ 以下是接受门诊精神健康护理的成年人的主要发现：__- 单独接受心理治疗的比例从 11.5% 增加到 15.4%，__- 心理治疗和精神药物治疗一起使用的比例从 20.8% 增加到 22.5%，__- 单独使用精神药物治疗的比例从 67.6% 下降到 62.1%（仍然相当高！）。____更广泛地说，2018 年至 2021 年间，心理治疗的支出从 300.在 2018 年至 2021 年期间，心理治疗支出从 300.8 亿美元增至 510 亿美元，2021 年将近 2200 万美国成年人（占总人口的 8.5%）接受了心理治疗，而 2018 年为 1650 万人（占总人口的 6.5%）。___但获得心理治疗的机会仍然不平等，主要表现在：___- 遭遇轻度至中度困扰的成年人___- 女性___- 较年轻的人___- 拥有大学学历、较高收入和私人保险的人____，以下是该研究的链接：https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.20240492。
I also want to mention a study titled "Psychotherapy Trends in the United States", which was published in the American journal of psychiatry a couple of days ago. It found that there was some change in the treatment of mental illness in the US between 2018 and 2021, and it's quite interesting.____Here are key findings for adults receiving outpatient mental health care:__- Psychotherapy alone increased from 11.5% to 15.4%,__- Psychotherapy and psychotropic medication together increased 20.8% to 22.5%,__- Use of psychotropic medication alone declined from 67.6% to 62.1% (still quite high!).__ __More generally, spending on psychotherapy increased from $30.8 to $51 billion between 2018 and 2021, and nearly 22 million American adults (or 8.5% of the population) received psychotherapy in 2021, compared to 16.5 million (6.5%) in 2018.__ __But access remains to psychotherapy remains unequal and was primarily observed among:__- Adults experiencing mild to moderate distress__- Females__- Younger individuals__- Individuals with college degrees, higher incomes and private insurance____Here is the link to the study: https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.20240492
加入对话