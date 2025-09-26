我对整个情况深感失望。瑞士受到压力，不得不损害本国农民和公民的利益来解决国外制造的问题，而这一切又是出于嫉妒，这是不可接受的。各国何时才能团结起来，共同反对美国现任政府的高压政策？____，我们一次又一次地看到各国为了降低关税而做出代价高昂的让步。但瑞士一直以食品质量为傲。是的，我们的食品价格昂贵，但我们真正付出的是质量、可持续性和对动物的人道待遇。允许美国牛肉进入瑞士不仅会威胁公众健康，还会破坏瑞士农民联盟，动摇当地农业，损害我们的道德底线。____，我们花的每一法郎都是一票。无论美国牛肉看起来多么便宜，我都不会支持它。我宁愿投资于保护我们的农民、食品标准和瑞士的价值观。
I find this entire situation deeply disappointing. That Switzerland should be pressured into harming its own farmers and citizens to resolve a problem created abroad, and driven by jealousy, is unacceptable. At what point will countries stand together against the heavy-handed policies of the current U.S. administration? ____Time and again, we see nations offering costly concessions just to reduce tariffs. But Switzerland has always prided itself on the quality of our food. Yes, our groceries are expensive - but what we are really paying for is quality, sustainability, and the humane treatment of our animals. Allowing U.S. beef into our country would not just threaten public health; it would undermine the Swiss Farmer’s Union, destabilize local agriculture, and compromise our moral compass. ____Every franc we spend is a vote. No matter how much cheaper U.S. beef may appear, I will not support it. I would rather invest in protecting our farmers, our food standards, and the values that define Switzerland.
感谢您分享您的观点。像奶酪这样的瑞士食品在美国面临 39% 的关税又是怎么回事？它们没有伤害瑞士农民吗？
Thank you for sharing your views. What about Swiss food products like cheese facing 39% tariffs in the US? Are they not hurting Swiss farmers
