The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

在选择肉制品时，您更看重质量，还是价格？为什么？

提问者：

我报道食品和农业领域，特别关注可持续供应链、食品安全和质量，以及食品行业的新兴趋势和参与者。 我拥有森林和保护生物学背景，这促使我投身于环境倡导领域。新闻职业和瑞士的环境氛围培养了我作为一名公正观察者的能力，同时也让我专注于追究企业的责任。

面对美国39%的高额关税，瑞士正试图通过谈判为本国出口争取更优条件。这个阿尔卑斯山国可能需要通过降低美国牛肉和鸡肉等产品的进口关税来换取喘息空间。

相关内容

然而，美国部分养殖加工方式在其他国家被明令禁止：例如使用生长激素喂养肉牛，以及采用含氯消毒液处理鸡肉。

如果相关美国农产品进入您所在国的市场，您会拒绝购买吗？抑或，您会因其价格优惠而选择购买？

加入对话

评论或留言须遵守我们的规定。 如果你有问题或者希望提出讨论的主题，请与我们联系!
Ntee1
Ntee1
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

我对整个情况深感失望。瑞士受到压力，不得不损害本国农民和公民的利益来解决国外制造的问题，而这一切又是出于嫉妒，这是不可接受的。各国何时才能团结起来，共同反对美国现任政府的高压政策？____，我们一次又一次地看到各国为了降低关税而做出代价高昂的让步。但瑞士一直以食品质量为傲。是的，我们的食品价格昂贵，但我们真正付出的是质量、可持续性和对动物的人道待遇。允许美国牛肉进入瑞士不仅会威胁公众健康，还会破坏瑞士农民联盟，动摇当地农业，损害我们的道德底线。____，我们花的每一法郎都是一票。无论美国牛肉看起来多么便宜，我都不会支持它。我宁愿投资于保护我们的农民、食品标准和瑞士的价值观。

I find this entire situation deeply disappointing. That Switzerland should be pressured into harming its own farmers and citizens to resolve a problem created abroad, and driven by jealousy, is unacceptable. At what point will countries stand together against the heavy-handed policies of the current U.S. administration? ____Time and again, we see nations offering costly concessions just to reduce tariffs. But Switzerland has always prided itself on the quality of our food. Yes, our groceries are expensive - but what we are really paying for is quality, sustainability, and the humane treatment of our animals. Allowing U.S. beef into our country would not just threaten public health; it would undermine the Swiss Farmer’s Union, destabilize local agriculture, and compromise our moral compass. ____Every franc we spend is a vote. No matter how much cheaper U.S. beef may appear, I will not support it. I would rather invest in protecting our farmers, our food standards, and the values that define Switzerland.

Anand Chandrasekhar
Anand Chandrasekhar SWI SWISSINFO.CH
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。
@Ntee1

感谢您分享您的观点。像奶酪这样的瑞士食品在美国面临 39% 的关税又是怎么回事？它们没有伤害瑞士农民吗？

Thank you for sharing your views. What about Swiss food products like cheese facing 39% tariffs in the US? Are they not hurting Swiss farmers

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团